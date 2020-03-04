Two beautiful new controllers announced by Xbox

Nothing beats a snazzy looking controller, and these beautiful new controllers announced by Xbox are definitely snazzy. If the Xbox Elite is just too expensive, then these beauts could be the perfect new purchase.

The Arctic Camo controller is an attractive take on the classic look, whereas the Phantom Magenta looks like it was made specifically for me. Translucent and pink, sign me up.

Both of the controllers will be retailing at £59.99. Phantom Magenta is coming on March 17th, and Arctic Camo will be here this May.