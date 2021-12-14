New Dualsense colours arrive next month ahead of console covers.

If you’re looking to make your gaming a little more stylish, then you’ll be happy to hear that new DualSense colours are coming next month ahead of the new console covers. Inject a bit of colour into your PS5 with a Nova Pink, Starlight Blue or Galactic Purple controller, then if you like the new look you can dress up your console to match.

“Today we are pleased to reveal the newest colors to join the PS5 family of color accessory offerings: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. Adding to the previously released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense wireless controller colors, the latest galaxy-inspired colors will launch globally starting in January 2022 at participating retailers.

We’re also introducing new PS5 console covers to match all of the galaxy-inspired DualSense wireless controller colors in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

These new console covers are beautiful and easy to use — simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place. The PS5 console covers will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and are sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller.”

Personally I’m a big fan of all the bright colour options coming next month, but if I had to pick one I’d go for Nova Pink. Consoles and controllers are always so neutral nowadays, so knowing we have the option to pick something more jazzy for our Player Two makes me very happy. Start 2022 in style and get a lovely new DualSense before Elden Ring arrives.