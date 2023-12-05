The Last of Us Part II Remastered “No Return” mode trailer released

While fans might be excited about The Last of Us Part II Remastered, we hadn’t seen the new mode, No Return, in action, until now.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to PlayStation 5 on January 19th, 2024, and it’ll add a “guitar free play mode” letting people sit and play the guitar mechanics of the game, even using effects pedals to change how the guitar sounds. As you’d expect, there is native 4K output in fidelity mode, while 1440p upscales to 4K in performance mode is included too, and better load times, along with the DualSense haptic feedback.

There’s a “comprehensive dive behind-the-scenes” included, and of course, this new “No Return” mode, which we’ve got a new trailer for, and the official description, below.

Experience The Last of Us Part II Remastered’s deep combat via an entirely new single-player mode! Survive as long as you can in each run, as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters featuring different foes and memorable locations from throughout Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles. Unique gameplay modifiers can offer new and unexpected challenges as you fight to succeed – and survive – in a host of different encounter types. Play as Ellie, Abby, and a variety of unlockable characters, including never-before-playable characters like Dina, Jesse, Lev, and Tommy and more, each with unique traits to offer a variety of playstyles, and unlock skins for them as you progress to use in the mode.

We loved the game, like most people, and awarded it “best story” in 2020’s Game of the Year awards, with Chris White saying: “From the hospital to the theatre, to the final moments with the Rattlers, we were constantly kept on the edge of our seats with tears continuously rolling down our faces. If I’m being completely honest, I still grieve the end of the game. I guess that’s why I can’t stop playing”.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to PS5 on January 19th, 2024. Check out our spoilercast for the game here.