MultiVersus is getting Black Adam and Stripe this season

Just after the first proper season of MultiVersus has begun, the developer has announced two new fighters are coming to the game: Black Adam, and Stripe.



Black Adam is, of course, the DC character, and will likely be a hot topic as there’s a film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson coming out in October. Meanwhile Stripe is from Gremlins, which itself has a new show coming to HBO Max in the form of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai coming soon-ish. It’s worth noting it’s not exactly Black Adam “as played by The Rock”, as the MultiVersus version has hair and looks a lot different.



The other major news is that the latest rotation of playable heroes (or icons, as the developer refers to them in MultiVersus) has been announced, and it’s Arya, Lebron, Steven, and Batman. These four will be the free rotation until August 30th.

Patch notes for Season 1 have also been revealed, among which there’s a new icon to identify which characters are part of the free rotation. Elsewhere, the Battle Pass XP match rewards have been increased to “10 for wins and 5 for losses, up from 5 for wins and 3 for losses”.

Multiple perks have been altered, as below:

Clear The Air – Increased consistency on perk effect.

– Increased consistency on perk effect. Make it Rain, Dog! – Projectile speed is now properly applied to thrown items.

– Projectile speed is now properly applied to thrown items. Painted Target – Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage

– Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage Retaliation Ready – Reduced unstacked gray health from 3 HP for 3 seconds to 1 HP for 3 seconds

– Reduced unstacked gray health from 3 HP for 3 seconds to 1 HP for 3 seconds School Me Once… – Increased consistency on projectile block spawn. Notable – getting hit by Jerry will now spawn a projectile block buff

– Increased consistency on projectile block spawn. Notable – getting hit by Jerry will now spawn a projectile block buff Slippery When Feint – Fixed an issue where evade distance was not increased on hit cancels

– Fixed an issue where evade distance was not increased on hit cancels Snowball Effect – Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage

– Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage Static Electricity – Increased consistency on projectile electric damage application. Notable – thrown items will now apply electricity

There have also been multiple buffs and nerfs to characters, which you can find along with the full patch notes, here.

Check out our tips to get those wins racked up, here.