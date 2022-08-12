MultiVersus season 1 begins on August 15th

Announced via Twitter, it seems the first full season of MultiVersus will begin on August 15th, with plenty of content to come.

The official Twitter account explained, saying: “We’re excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with a brand-new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards! We can also confirm Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks!”.

Another thing that the developer noted was that “Quick Note: Everything we are bringing to you in Season 1 will not drop on the same day. New modes and content will be spread through the life of the Season. We’ll continue to share dates on all the fun things to come”.

So it sounds like the game is being supported pretty well, as the previously released snapshot of the season 1 content list is fairly full. Although Rick has been pushed back a bit, there are new icons, banners, variants, classic arcade mode, an a new ranked mode all coming soon.

We’ve been really enjoying MultiVersus here, as Lyle Carr explained in his impressions that “It’s been a long time since a game got its hooks in me as deep as MultiVersus. The fast paced combat is enthralling, the cast of characters are delightful and the Battle Pass and character levelling bring a lovely feeling of progression. If Super Smash Bros with a faster pace and a weirder selection of characters sounds like something you’d enjoy, it’ll only cost you your time to try it out”.

Elsewhere, if you’re struggling to get wins, we put together some tips that should help you out, right here.