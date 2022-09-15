Deathloop coming to Xbox next week, but you can pre-install now

Deathloop was a runaway success as a PS5 exclusive, but the game is finally hitting Xbox Series S|X on September 20, including Game Pass.

You can pre-install the game now on Xbox, and if you’re going to pre-order instead of using Game Pass, you will get “Character Skin: “Storm Rider” Colt” and “One Trinket (equippable buff)” as a bonus. The official Xbox site currently has it listed at a 39.1GB size, so if you want to remote download, you’ll need that much space or more.

In our review of Deathloop on PS5, Chris White said “It never takes itself too seriously. The voice actors for Colt and Julianna are magnificent. So too are the weird and wonderful Visionaries. If I had one negative, it would be the AI is pretty dumb. Stealth is far too easy, and they’re not always aware of you, even if you’re in their peripheral. Other than that, Deathloop is easily one of the best games of 2021, and there’s a reason Bethesda has been promoting it as much as they have.” and gave it a 9.5 out of 10 score.

According to the official description, “DEATHLOOP is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In DEATHLOOP, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop”.

It’s out now for PC and PS5, and coming to Xbox Series S|X on September 20th.