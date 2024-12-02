Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launch trailer released

Bethesda has released the launch trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, with early access players getting to play this Friday.

Clocking in at three minutes, the trailer is described as follows: “Indy’s latest unforgettable adventure is almost here. Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Get ready to don your fedora and whip as you step into the shoes of the legendary archaeologist — Indiana Jones. Embark on an epic globetrotting adventure in a race against enemy forces to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Great Circle.”

Check out the trailer, below:

Here’s the key features from the Steam page:

YOU ARE INDIANA JONES: Live the adventure as Indy in a thrilling story full of exploration, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. As the brilliant archaeologist – famed for his keen intellect, cunning resourcefulness, and trademark humor – you will travel the world in a race against enemy forces to discover the secrets to one of the greatest mysteries of all time.

A WORLD OF MYSTERY AWAITS: Travel from the halls of Marshall College to the heart of the Vatican, the pyramids of Egypt, the sunken temples of Sukhothai, and beyond. When a break-in in the dead of night ends in a confrontation with a mysterious colossal man, you must set out to discover the world-shattering secret behind the theft of a seemingly unimportant artifact. Forging new alliances and facing familiar enemies, you’ll engage with intriguing characters, use guile and wits to solve ancient riddles, and survive intense set-pieces.

WHIP-CRACKING ACTION: Indiana’s trademark whip remains at the heart of his gear and can be used to distract, disarm, and attack enemies. But the whip isn’t just a weapon, it’s Indy’s most valuable tool for navigating the environment. Swing over unsuspecting patrols and scale walls as you make your way through a striking world. Combine stealth infiltration, melee combat, and gunplay to combat the enemy threat and unravel the mystery .

THE SPIRIT OF DISCOVERY: Venture through a dynamic mix of linear, narrative-driven gameplay and open-area maps. Indulge your inner explorer and unearth a world of fascinating secrets, deadly traps and fiendish puzzles, where anything could potentially hide the next piece of the mystery – or snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass on December 9th.