New Game Plus coming to Steelrising

Spiders and Nacon has announced that a New Game Plus mode will be available in Steelrising from September 29. Already available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, the new mode will offer players a new additional difficulty level, as well as four new weapons, one new full outfit, and new enemy variations.

It’ll be available to all players who own the game, and offers an Assist mode that’ll let you change the game’s difficulty settings, providing players with their own gameplay experience. The mode will be available to everyone at any time during the game, and can be turned on and off whenever players want it.

Steelrising takes place in 1789 in an alternative version of Paris, where the French Revolution has come to a halt due to an army of automatons that have been deployed on the King’s orders. They are powerful and cruel, sparing nobody, and violently punishing those who oppose them.

We recently reviewed Steelrising before New Game Plus got added, and said, “Spiders seem to have learned lessons from their own history here, fashioning a game that feels derivative of the wider genre but unique for a number of reasons. The protagonist is interesting, an automaton bred for battle but forced to make decision she is ill-equipped to make by the simpering, bickering aristocrats she rescues. And the steampunk world is interesting too, even if it does need a little more dazzle with its razzle.

Above all though, Steelrising is an engaging, exciting Soulslike adventure set in a world that’s fun to explore at your own pace and comfort. Next to Greedfall, it shows just how much Spiders has come on as a developer. There are some kinks for sure, but Aegis’ Parisian adventure is easily Spiders’ best game to date.”