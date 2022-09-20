Penko Park is coming to Nintendo Switch this month

Photography games are all the rage these days, and highly acclaimed Penko Park has just been announced for Nintendo Switch, coming this month.

Described as a “creepy-cute Safari photography adventure”, the title will be hitting Switch on September 7th. Already available on Steam, it has “very positive” rating there, having been released back in October of 2020. It even appears on Steam Hidden Gems at number 12. This new Switch version contains the full experience, “including The Shivering Crypts expansion, which added a new park region, 40 new monsters, plus additional features, collectibles and secrets on top of the original game”.

Penko Park is a game about exploring an abandoned wildlife park. Meet over 140 mysterious inhabitants by taking photos and interacting with the world. Founded in 1952 by the supremely honourable Sir Rubertus Penko, it was designed to be The Greatest Wildlife Park Ever Build. Sadly, the park was abandoned, but you’ve been given the opportunity to enjoy a personal tour by resident guide Penki and can record pictures of your travels with your complimentary Penko Snap-A-Lot 9000 device.

Features of the game include:

Snap magnificent shots and discover the creatures’ most interesting poses

Collect wildlife details & snapshots in your trusty park guidebook

Uncover the park’s history, secrets and many hidden paths

Use your trusty Penko Grappling Hand to interact with the environment