The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is coming this October

It’s weird to think about how successful the Jackbox games have been, but the hilarious fun doesn’t stop as The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is coming on October 20th.

Settings and features added in recent packs will still be available in The Jackbox Party Pack 9. Earlier this summer, it was also announced that you’ll be able to kick players from the lobby and during the game as well. This helps keep livestreams or games being played at public events as safe as possible. This Party Pack will also allow you to connect to games via QR codes that appear on the screen in the lobby before you start a round.

Here’s the games that are part of the 9th game:

Fibbage 4: The hilarious bluffing party game returns with an all new Final Fibbage, themed episodes, video questions, fan-submitted questions, and Fibbage Enough About You mode! It’s a game so beloved that we decided to slap a 4 on it.

The hilarious bluffing party game returns with an all new Final Fibbage, themed episodes, video questions, fan-submitted questions, and Fibbage Enough About You mode! It’s a game so beloved that we decided to slap a 4 on it. Quixort: In this trivia sorting factory, work with your team to sort falling answers into their proper order before they hit the floor! Or, play the single player mode and see how many blocks you can sort before topping out. It’s as easy as A, C, B!

In this trivia sorting factory, work with your team to sort falling answers into their proper order before they hit the floor! Or, play the single player mode and see how many blocks you can sort before topping out. It’s as easy as A, C, B! Junktopia: A strange wizard has turned you into a frog! Create hilarious backstories for weird objects and then get them appraised by your fellow players. More votes equals more value and then poof! You’re a human again!

A strange wizard has turned you into a frog! Create hilarious backstories for weird objects and then get them appraised by your fellow players. More votes equals more value and then poof! You’re a human again! Nonsensory : Professor Nanners is here to test your NSP (Nonsensory Perception) in this drawing, writing, and guessing game! How close can you get to guessing where another player’s prompt ranks on the silliest of scales?

: Professor Nanners is here to test your NSP (Nonsensory Perception) in this drawing, writing, and guessing game! How close can you get to guessing where another player’s prompt ranks on the silliest of scales? Roomerang: Channel your inner reality TV star in an attempt to come out on top of your fellow players! Respond to prompts, bring the competition and role-play to avoid being voted out. Never fear though, even when you’re out you’ll find yourself Roomerang-ed right back into the drama!

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 will be coming to PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5, and Switch on October 20th.