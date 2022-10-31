Gungrave G.O.R.E is getting a brand new in-game skin

IGGYMOB, the studio behind Gungrave G.O.R.E has announced a brand-new skin for the game called Brandon Heat. The new skin will change all of Grave’s moves, abilities, and design.

It’s not going to be an easy task to unlock Brandon Heat in Gungrave G.O.R.E, however, as you’ll need to beat the game on the highest difficult (G.O.R.E). IGGYMOB says that “Brandon Heat was Grave’s human form, when he was one of the top assassins in the Mafia organisation, Millenion. Fifteen years after his death he was revived as Beyond the Grave (shortened down to Grave) and was resurrected – using advanced necrolisation technology – and went to seek revenge on the man who killed him: his former best friend and Millenion associate Harry MacDowell”.

The developer continues, adding “But MacDowell didn’t just kill Brandon; he also killed Grave’s former boss – and father figure – Big Daddy in a takeover of Millenion. Daddy’s daughter – Mika – seeks Grave’s protection, essentially becoming his adopted daughter. Grave then has to fight his way through a city overrun by drugs, thugs and mutated soldiers – called Orgmen – in the hunt for revenge”.

As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalising your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.

Gungrave G.O.R.E will be released on 22 November 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.