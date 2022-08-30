Gungrave G.O.R.E release date set for November 2022

PLAION (formerly Koch) has announced the release date for Gungrave G.O.R.E will be November 22nd, 2022. Along with the date, you can now pre-order the game to get some exclusive content in the form of the “Ikumi Nakamura Skin”.

Gungrave G.O.R.E is described as a “a stylish third-person action shooter by South-Korean Studio IGGYMOB in which you take on the role of Grave, a gunslinger of resurrection and badass anti-hero of your dreams, mowing down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets”, and as you can see from the trailer below, it does look pretty good.

Gungrave G.O.R.E will feature some pretty big actors from Japan such as Akio Ōtsuka, who was Seth in Street Fighter V, Lord Shimura in Ghost of Tsushima, and even appeared in Death Stranding and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Tomokazu Seki is reprising his role for the Gungrave sequel as Grave, and although it’s a sequel, the developer says it’s also “a gloriously gory standalone story experience for a new generation of gamers, and on a new generation of consoles”.

Fumihiko Tachiki will be playing Bunji, as he has in the series prior, but he might be also know to people as Gill from Street Fighter V, or even Asalam in Dragon’s Dogma.

Gungrave G.O.R.E is set to be released on November 22, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.