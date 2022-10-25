Riot Games has announced their latest patch for Legends of Runeterra which will fix various bugs throughout the game. The official Legends of Runeterra 3.18.0 Patch focuses its attention on several issues players have had with Tumbles as well as other areas of the game.

The full Legends of Runeterra3.18.0 Patch Notes are below, detailing all the fixes that players can expect:

Fixed an issue where Vayne was making an additional Tumble if you had a 0-cost Tumble already in hand.

Fixed an issue where Tumbles created by a leveled-up Vayne were not cost-reduced permanently.

Recalling a Darkin unit will no longer cause their items to disappear in The Path of Champions.

Fixed an issue where Back Alley Bar was incorrectly removing the discount effect when playing a unit with Manifest, Invoke, Improvise, or Predict.

Fixed an issue where Jax’s level-up quest was not counting equipped units that recall on strike.

Fixed some minor text bugs.

Fixed some VO and SFX issues that were either missing or playing incorrectly.

Legends of Runeterra is a digital collectible card game, that is played solo against another player. It draws inspiration and has similarities to the Magic: The Gathering trading card game.

Legends of Runeterra was launched on April 29, 2020 on PC, iOS and Android devices.