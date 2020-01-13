Riot Games set to launch open beta for Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games has announced that they’ll be launching an open beta for Legends of Runeterra, their new card game set in the League of Legends universe, on January 24, 2020 at 7pm GMT. The open beta will include brand new content and a variety of improvements, as well as the addition of the game’s first ranked season which will last until it launches. Like League of Legends, players will climb the ranks from Iron all the way to Master. There will also be a friends list, challenge-a-friend functionality, and the first new boards for friends and guardians. There’s been a major update to Anivia, with a further 20 cards also updated.

Legends of Runeterra was announced during the League of Legends 10-year anniversary celebration, and has been playable across two limited-access preview patches. The open beta will allow anyone to join in the fun, giving everyone the opportunity to create an account and start their journey on their official website. If you played during the two preview patches, or are already registered on PC, you’ll gain access one day early on January 23 at 7pm GMT. Accounts have been reset before the open beta, but from here on out, there will be no more resets.

Legends of Runeterra will officially launch later this year on both PC and mobile, and will be fully playable cross-platform.