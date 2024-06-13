Teamfight Tactics “5 Year Bash” launches, adds new mode, cosmetics, and more

Riot Games has announced that the Teamfight Tactics “5 Year Bash” in-game event has launched, just as it turns five years old on June 26th.

The publisher says it was originally “shipped as a game mode and grew into the largest PC strategy game featuring champions and items from the universe of League of Legends“. From today, up until July 15th, players will be able to grab rewards, birthday-themed cosmetics, and even experience some festivities that hit in-game elements, while there’s also a new mode called Pengu’s Party.

Check out the teaser trailer, below:

Here’s some of the rewards you can grab, from the latest press release:

Player Rewards: TFT Players can claim rewards at no cost by logging in each day during the event and earning XP through a free 5-Year Event Pass.

Daily Login Rewards: Treasure Tokens are a currency that gives players access to the Treasure Realms to obtain new loot. Players who login for nine days on TFT PC or Mobile can obtain 500 total Treasure Tokens and by logging in 10 days total during the event, players can unlock the I Celebrate Emote

Event Pass Highlights: Through earning XP via a completely free Event Pass, players can claim currency including Star Shards and Treasure Tokens, and event cosmetics including Tacticians and Emotes

In terms of the new mode, details are as follows:

Pengu’s Party features two unique traits from the 10 previous sets across the game’s history. Each champion has a different origin or class called traits that provide special effects to a player’s team. Below is the full list of returning traits:

Set 1 – Beta Set: Imperial, Phantom

Set 2 – Rise of the Elements: Mountain, Glacial

Set 3 – Galaxies: Mech-Pilot, Rebel

Set 4 – Fates: Elderwood, The Boss

Set 5 – Reckoning: Hellion, Coven

Set 6 – Gizmos & Gadgets: Socialite, Yordle

Set 7- Dragonlands: Trainer, Shimmerscale

Set 8 – Monsters Attack!: Laser Corps, Mascot

Set 9 – Runeterra Reforged: Shurima, Bilgewater

Set 10 – Remix Rumble: Disco, Jazz

“We’re so grateful for all the support from players around the world. We’re lucky to have one of the most passionate but friendly communities in gaming. I hope everyone feels celebrated and appreciated during the 5 Year Bash. Thank you to all the TFT players for your continued support and we’ll continue to work with you to make TFT the best game it can be,” said Christina Jiang, Senior Product Manager for Teamfight Tactics at Riot Games.

Teamfight Tactics is out now for PC and mobile.