Song of Nunu coming to PlayStation and Xbox this month

Developer Tequila Works (Deadlight, The Sexy Brutale, Rime, Gylt) has announced that Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is coming to PlayStation and Xbox on Wednesday, January 31st.

The title was previously only available on PC and Nintendo Switch, having been released at the end of October, 2023, basically three months ago to the day.

Check out our video review of the game, below, along with the official word from the press release, and news of the physical edition, that comes with a plush of Willump.

Developed by Tequila Works and published by Riot Forge, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story takes players on the ultimate road trip with best friends and revered League champions Nunu and Willump. Players hike, climb, and sled across the Freljord, a frostbitten land full of harsh blizzards, ferocious wolves, and enchantment, and will meet other legendary champions along the way. You must use your wits to progress through the frozen landscape and uncover what secrets lie hidden beneath the ice. A physical Collector’s Edition ($99.99) is available on merch.riotgames.com, which includes a Willump plush, Poro plush, Song of Nunu art book, four Freljord postcards, five collectible enamel pins, a collectible artwork print, and a campfire pop-up diorama.

In our review of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, Mick Fraser said “Despite some pretty visuals and endearing character interactions like snowball fights and the little high-five-belly-bounce you do after solving a big puzzle, Song of Nunu ultimately feels quite flat throughout. Compared to the other League of Legends Stories we’ve had recently, it definitely feels much more generic and a little too by-the-numbers. Younger gamers and die-hard fans will find a lot here that appeals, but for anyone else there’s little to get excited about”.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is out now for PC and Nintendo Switch, and comes to PlayStation, and Xbox on January 31st.