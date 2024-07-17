League of Legends adds new PvE game mode in Anima Squad Summer Event

Riot Games has announced the Anima Squad Summer event for League of Legends, adding a new PvE mode called Operation: Swarm.

The developer describes it as “a deeply replayable, bullet heaven survivor PvE game mode set within the world of Anima Squad”, adding that “Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad parties of up to four players to battle waves upon waves of Primordian forces. Win or lose, each run will help players become stronger the next time they hit the battlefield.”

Here’s the official word on the mode:

Players can grab up to three of their friends and choose from a roster of elite Anima Squad members and fight together as humanity’s last hope against the Primordians. With a WASD control scheme, players will run around in a brand new map of Final City, mowing down enemies, completing missions, and surviving as long as they possibly can. As the battle unfolds, players can unlock and upgrade powerful weapons and new Anima Squad members to help defeat the swarms of enemies coming to take over and mix up their strategy. Players can work to permanently strengthen themselves, match over match, by purchasing Power Ups with gold earned in each game. These Power Ups grant permanent buffs to give the team an edge in future field operations, so players can progress further and further in each match. From the rising seas, ancient life emerges. Primordians–the planet’s white blood cells–harbingers of the next evolution event. Their prime directive: extinguish humanity. The Primordian threat has pushed civilization to the brink. For years, tribes of survivors hid in the darkness, resigned to annihilation. Out of the ashes of our world, Final City was born and Anima Squad, Final City’s elite task force of superpowered warriors armed with re-engineered Primordian technology, leads the dawn of a new human resistance, fighting for organic life.

The Anima Squad event starts on Wednesday, July 17th, and runs until August 19th, which is a Monday.

Elsewhere, a series of new skins is coming to the game, with these available now:

Battle Dove Seraphine (Legendary)

Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi (Prestige)

Cyber Cat Yuumi

Battle Bunny Aurora

Battle Bat Xayah

Primordian Rek’Sai

Primordian Bel’Veth

Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune (Mythic Variant)

On top of that, the following skins are coming during the next patch:

Primordian Aatrox (Legendary)

Prestige Battle Lion Leona (Prestige)

Battle Lion Leona

Battle Wolf Yasuo

Primordian Briar

Battle Bear Illaoi

Lastly, of major note, you can also learn about the new champion, Aurora, directly from Riot Games, here.

League of Legends is out now.