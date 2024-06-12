Arcane gets Season 2 trailer

Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for Season 2 of Arcane which is set to release on the streaming platform this November. While this will be the final chapter in Jinx and Vi’s story, that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing more from the greater lore of the show, according to co-creator Christian Linke.

“Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” said Linke during a League Dev Update. “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

Arcane tells the origin story of two iconic League of Legends champions, who just so happen to be sisters. Jinx (Ella Purnell) — also known as Powder — and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) find themselves on rival sides of a brewing war between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly Zaun. Powder and Vi are completely transformed by the end of the first season, as Powder becomes the mischievous Jinx and Vi proves she’s one champion you don’t want to mess with.

While it’s sad to know this will be the last season in the show, the sister’s story is in safe hands with Linke and Alex Yee at the helm. There is still plenty of time to wait, but we’re sure there will be more information revealed as release gets closer. For now, you can watch the exciting Season 2 teaser trailer for Arcane below: