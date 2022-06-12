New Redfall gameplay shows off squad-based vampire violence

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Redfall received a substantial gameplay trailer showing off plenty of its own brand of violence. In the five-minute video, players were shown both single player and squad-based action featuring all four playable characters, along with the various abilities of each. Needless to say, the new Redfall gameplay is looking pretty impressive, and with all the various skills and abilities on display, there’s plenty to get stuck into.

Along with using powers to tackle vampires head-on, it looks as though there are elements of stealth. Obviously, it’s tricky to know how it plays without a controller in your hands, but if it’s as fluid as Deathloop, players are in for a treat. Redfall is set to release in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, with it coming to Game Pass on day one. You can watch the new Redfall gameplay trailer in all its glory below: