League of Legends gets ‘Dev Update’ video

Riot Games has today released a new ‘Dev Update’ video detailing changes coming to League of Legends‘ gameplay, Vanguard, and more. The video features Jeremy “Riot Brightmoon” Lee, Pu “Riot Pupulasers” Liu, and Matthew “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, with the main highlights of the League of Legends video, in their words, are as follows:
- The League team is happy with the removal of Preseason and the shift of gameplay changes to the start of the season, as well as the state of the game overall.
- While many changes were well-received, item changes led to burst damage becoming a bit too powerful.
- The team has taken steps to address this and aims to scale damage back down to its levels following the Durability Update.
- Roughly half of Emerald players were in prolonged states of negative LP gains last season, with 85% in Master+—this has been fixed and is now around 5%.
- Climbs should feel more consistent this season after some fixes.
- Bug fixes have been implemented to address legitimate new players placing in Gold or Plat, and the team is continuing to work on their ability to better differentiate smurfs from new players.
- League’s version of Vanguard will be customized to specifically target cheaters, scripters, and bots in-game.
- Vanguard will first be rolled out in one region, allowing the team to carefully observe how the system is impacting players.
- Players can learn more about the new intro, beginner, and intermediate bots that are coming out soon in the dev blog released today.
- Yuumi and Leona will be receiving Prestige skins this July.
- Players can also learn more about Crystalis Indomitus, the new Mythic theme debuting in March, in this newly released dev blog.
- Kha’Zix, Xerath, and Nautilus will be receiving these skins, with Kha’Zix first.
- Fans can look forward to a few cheesy surprises coming in April!