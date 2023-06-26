Soul Fighter is a cross-game event in four Riot titles

Riot Games has announced a cross-game Summer event called Soul Fighter, which will be starting on July 20th, and will bring in-game content to League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra.

“We’re really excited for the range of different experiences across the League of Legends ecosystem that make up the Soul Fighter event,” said Andrei van Roon, Head of League Studio. “Arena, Soul Brawl, and Tag Duel will let players experience League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Wild Rift, respectively, in new ways that we think bring something really fresh to the table. We can’t wait to see what players think once they get their hands on them”.

Riot Games explained the event, saying “The alternate universe that Soul Fighter takes place within immerses players in a colorful and diverse world where competitors fight to prove themselves through combat on the world’s biggest stage, the “Tournament of Souls.” The tournament is a competition hosted by the mysterious God’s Eye where fighters with extraordinary abilities battle it out until there is only one standing”.

Here’s the (lengthy) details on the event for each game, directly from Riot Games:

League of Legends

New Game Mode: Arena. Arena is a new game mode in League of Legends in which four teams of two players each fight one another in rotating combat rounds. After each round of combat, they will power up with unique Augments until only one team is left standing. Combat takes place on four different battlefields which vary in size, terrain density, and theme. Champions from the Soul Fighter universe will make occasional Cameo appearances in matches to either players’ benefit or detriment.

Champion Launch: Naafiri the Hound of a Hundred Bites

Skins: Soul Fighter Samira (Ultimate), Soul Fighter Viego (Legendary), Soul Fighter Naafiri, Soul Fighter Shaco, Soul Fighter Pyke, Soul Fighter Sett, Soul Fighter Lux, Soul Fighter Jhin, Soul Fighter Gwen, Soul Fighter Evelynn, Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco, and Prestige

Soul Fighter Pyke

Soul Fighter 2023 Pass

In-Client Metagame Experience: Tournament of Souls (LoL Exclusive). Tournament of Souls is a style-rating focused combo-battler that takes place in the client. Players will take on the role of Samira and gain Reputation by playing games of League, which in turn allows them to face new opponents and unlock new abilities for Samira to progress further in the tournament. The objective of the tournament is to defeat all ten opponent champions and become its new champion. Players can claim rewards after each victory and can unlock the Story and Expert difficulty levels, each with differing levels of challenge for players of all levels of skill and time commitment.

Soul Fighter in Teamfight Tactics

New Game Mode: Soul Brawl. Much like Fortune’s Favor during Lunar Gala at the start of this year, Soul Brawl is a temporary game mode coming to Teamfight Tactics as part of the Soul Fighter event. This game mode takes place across two stages; Training phase, where players compete for Soul Power that will strengthen their Soul Crown and provide additional loot options, and Tournament phase, where players will be eliminated in a best-of-three bracket tournament.

ln-Client Narrative Experience (TFT Exclusive). Alongside the game mode is the in-client narrative experience, The Choncc Dome. Here, Champions and Tacticians team up to prepare for the Tournament of Souls. The Choncc Dome marks the first time a TFT in-client experience has been brought to mobile platforms, and the first time an Event has had an exclusive Pass+! .

Cosmetics

Tacticians: Chibi Gwen; Chibi Soul Fighter Gwen (Mythic)

Arena: Tournament of Souls Arena

Soul Fighter Event Pass with New Rewards

League of Legends: Wild Rift

New Game Mode: Tag Duel. Tag Duel is a new game mode that pits players against each other in one-on-one combat. Each player will select three champions before entering combat, which can be seamlessly swapped between when off cooldown, leading to all sorts of combos previously only possible with teammates. The first player to reach four kills will emerge victorious.

Champion Launch: Nilah the Joy Unbound

Skins: Soul Fighter Nilah, Soul Fighter Draven, Soul Fighter Yasuo, Soul Fighter Irelia and Soul Fighter Xin Zhao, and Soul Fighter

Draven (Special Edition)

Soul Fighter Event Pass

In-Client Narrative Experience (WR Exclusive)

Players will experience an original story set within the world of Soul Fighter, which is primarily told through the eyes of Draven and Yasuo as they battle in the Tournament of Souls and venture into the Lands Beyond. Players will progress through a visual novel, which also features minigame combat that will test their speed and accuracy, by playing matches of Wild Rift. By progressing through the event, players will be rewarded with tokens, which can be spent on various items in the event shop, and unlock Arcade Mode. In Arcane Mode, players will get to play through a series of minigames as their favourite Soul Fighter champion, earn an exclusive emote, and more.

Soul Fighter in Legends of Runeterra

Skins: Soul Fighter Nidalee (Epic), Soul Fighter Viego (Epic), Soul Fighter Sett (Epic), Soul Fighter Samira (Rare), Soul Fighter Jhin (Rare), Soul Fighter Gwen (Rare), Soul Fighter Pyke (Rare) and Soul Fighter Evelynn

Soul Fighter Event Pass

New Emotes & Cardbacks

As if that wasn’t enough, Riot will be contributing 20% of proceeds from “Soul Fighter Samira, the Soul Fighter Event Pass, and all related bundle sales in League of Legends to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, a donor advised fund account sponsored by ImpactAssets”. The things that qualify are as follows: Soul Fighter Samira (skin only), Unmatched Bounty Hunter Bundle, Soul Fighter Event Pass, Soul Fighter Event Pass Bundle.