Amazon Prime Gaming and video game developer and publisher Riot Games have renewed their partnership, meaning more exclusive content for League of Legends, Valorant, and more. This will mean that Amazon Prime members will exclusive in-game content for Riot’s biggest titles, including League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and new this year, Teamfight Tactics.

Prime Gaming will also continue its role as a global sponsor across Riot’s esports titles, League of Legends Esports, and Valorant Esports, as well as becoming the first global sponsor for Teamfight Tactics Esports, providing free content during various events throughout the year.

As a result of this renewed partnership, Prime members will have an opportunity to claim the following offers:

League of Legends — Beginning in March, the Prime Gaming Capsule includes a Mystery Skin Permanent (guaranteed epic), a Champion Permanent, 350 Riot Points, 30-day XP boost, Mystery Ward Skin, two Series 1 Eternal Shards, and 200 Orange Essence.

— Beginning in March, the Prime Gaming Capsule includes a Mystery Skin Permanent (guaranteed epic), a Champion Permanent, 350 Riot Points, 30-day XP boost, Mystery Ward Skin, two Series 1 Eternal Shards, and 200 Orange Essence. Teamfight Tactics — Beginning in April, for the first time, Prime members can claim content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for the leading autobattler. This will include Emote, Icon, Little Legend and Star Shard bundle content.

— Beginning in April, for the first time, Prime members can claim content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for the leading autobattler. This will include Emote, Icon, Little Legend and Star Shard bundle content. League of Legends: Wild Rift — Beginning in March, Prime members can grab content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for the mobile game. Content will include random Baubles, Emotes, Recalls, Skins, and Skin Poses.

— Beginning in March, Prime members can grab content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for the mobile game. Content will include random Baubles, Emotes, Recalls, Skins, and Skin Poses. Valorant — Beginning in March, players can grab timed-exclusive core content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for Valorant gameplay. Planned content includes Player Cards, Gun Buddies and Sprays.

— Beginning in March, players can grab timed-exclusive core content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for Valorant gameplay. Planned content includes Player Cards, Gun Buddies and Sprays. Legends of Runeterra — Beginning in March, Prime members can claim content on a monthly basis including: Tier 3 Prismatic Chests, Epic Cards and Rare Cards.

Josh Dodson, Director of Prime Gaming had this to say about the partnership:

“We’re thrilled to continue our successful promotion with Riot Games. It’s clear to us that Prime Gaming members deeply value the regular content for several of Riot’s biggest and most popular games that we’ve offered to date. We’re excited to build on this success and continue delivering incredible value for Prime Gaming members and Riot fans.

Prime members can claim in-game content for Riot Games titles as they become available by visiting gaming.amazon.com.