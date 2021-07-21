Amazon Prime Gaming offering Battlefield 1 and V for free

Today, Amazon Prime Gaming has announced that members of the service will be able to claim Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V on PC for a limited time. Between now and August 4, Battlefield 1 will be free to download. Then, between August 2 and October 1, players can claim Battlefield V.

Just in time for Battlefield 2042, players can get to grips with two games that have helped to reinvent the series. Battlefield 1 was a big hit at God is a Geek. We gave it a 10, saying, “This game takes full advantage of the current gen and provides one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had, thanks mainly to its well-written single player campaign, including such a beautiful musical score that moves you beyond words.”

Battlefield V pushed the boundaries of FPS multiplayer combat, “with moment to moment action that feels incredible .” For Amazon Prime Gaming members, this is a fantastic offer. Two great games ready to be claimed, offering plenty of fast-paced action. To claim Battlefield 1 now, head to gaming.amazon.com. For Battlefield V, visit the same link on August 2.