Podcast 504: God of War Ragnarok, Sonic Frontiers, Ghost Song

It’s big-games season on the podcast. With God of War Ragnarok out now, and Sonic Frontiers also greeting the world, the biggest names in gaming are trying to wrestle coin from your wallet. Are they worth your time and money? We had to get Chris White in to talk God of War, of course, and Lyle and Adam have both been playing Sonic Frontiers, so can dish the dirt.



Meanwhile, indie games are still coming, and Humble Games continues its record with Ghost Song, another really nice title that nobody seems to be talking about, but we will! We had to pre-record this episode in advance due to timing issues, but hopefully we still got your questions in ahead of time and answered accordingly.







