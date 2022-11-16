X-Plane 12 December launch confirmed with new trailer

Laminar Research has revealed a new trailer for X-Plane 12 to confirm the launch date of December 2022 for PC, Mac, and Linux.

The developer says that the simulator will include “18 unique aircraft models and detailed 3D scenery for more than 17,000 airports around the world – all with new ground textures, towers and pavement effects to enhance realism”.

For those that don’t know, X-Plane is a long-running flight simulator series (27 years old, in fact) that’s so well done, FAA-certified versions are made for professional use. This is the series you see people setting up full flight-sim style controllers for, with entire PCs dedicated to the craft, and some real life lessons being performed using the title. Anyway, enough history, here’s the new trailer, showing off how it’ll all look.

X-Plane 12, the most realistic and powerful flight simulator with real-world physics, accurate aircraft systems and an immersive simulation of the world. X-Plane 12, built by pilots and engineers, for everyone who craves a realistic flight simulation experience.

X-Plane 12 features:

Volumetric 3D Clouds

Physics-Based Photometric Lighting Model

18 Aircraft – from the Piper Cub to Airbus A330

Worldwide 3D Water

Rewritten AI Air Traffic Control System

Global 3D Forests

Seasonal Textures and Weather Effects

Revamped Real Weather Data and Rendering

The title will be release in December 2022, for PC, Mac, and Linux. You can try a demo now.