Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is coming to Switch in March 2023

For those who thought it was a miracle that Bayonetta 3 finally came out: surprise, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is coming in March 2023.

A new take on the Bayonetta series starring Cereza, a young apprentice witch before she would come to be called Bayonetta. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches for Nintendo Switch on 17th March 2023.

It’s worth noting that while Bayonetta 3 was produced by Yuji Nakao, Cereza and the Lost Demon is instead has Koji Tanaka as producer, though Hideki Kamiya is still the supervising director.

In Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, players take on the role of Cereza, a young apprentice witch, and start a fateful journey into a forbidden forest to gain the power to save her mother. In addition to sporting a striking and distinct storybook-inspired art style of its own, this new title also features gameplay never before seen in the Bayonetta series. Controlling both Cereza and her infernal demon partner, Cheshire, players will focus on exploration, combat and puzzle solving to help Cereza go deeper into the forest. Players who want a sneak peek of the game won’t have to wait long at all. In fact, a brief playable teaser for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon can be accessed within Bayonetta 3. Players who purchased the Old Picture Book at Rodin’s shop, The Gates of Hell, using in-game currency and unlocked it with three keys will be able to access it.

After what seemed like a lifetime of waiting, Bayonetta 3 did come out in late October, where I gave it a 9/10 and said: “As action games go, let’s pull no punches: Bayonetta 3 is an exceptional time, and up there with the very best there is. Compelling from start to finish, there’s very little reason I can think of to say anything other than it was well worth the wait. Yes, it could look better, and sure, it could be a bit less sexy, but really there’s just nothing else out there like it, and it deserves to sell gangbusters, and be celebrated because ultimately, Bayonetta 3 itself feels like a celebration of the medium. Bloody hell, what a ride, but maybe don’t make us wait another eight years for the next one, please”.

Seems like I got my wish, because Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is out on Nintendo Switch, on March 17th, 2023.