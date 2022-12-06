Red Beard Games and Hi-Rez have today released their third-person platform fighter Divine Knockout, out now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Set in a vibrant stylized world of gods and mythology, players battle across arenas featuring deadly environmental mechanics. Each of the unique playable gods can unleash devastating abilities at the push of a button, inflicting massive damage based on the player’s timing, positioning and moment-to-moment decisions.

To coincide with the launch, PlayStation Plus subscribers can get the Founders Edition of Divine Knockout as part of the December monthly games, which includes the full game, 8 gods, cosmetics, and a special bonus skin for SMITE. DKO is full cross-play and cross-progression, and looks set to be a fun fighter for players across all platforms. it’ll be available in two different versions which include the following:

Divine Knockout Founders Edition (£21.99)

The full game (all maps and modes)

8 Gods (Amaterasu, Sol, Hercules, Susano, Ymir, Athena, Thor, and King Arthur)

The Epic Biohazard Sol Skin

King Me Crater Decal

The Founders Profile Card

Additionally, you’ll receive a special bonus (Stormy Chibi Susano Skin and The God Susano, and his Voice Pack) in SMITE (only useable on the platform you purchased the edition)

Divine Knockout Ultimate Edition (£43.99)

Everything in the Founders Edition

4 God Tokens (Used to unlock any God of your choice in DKO)

The Epic Darkheart Athena Skin

1000 Runes

“The Ultimate” Title

A DKO Founder Emote and Avatar

Divine Knockout is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and you can watch the launch trailer below: