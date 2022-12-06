Red Beard Games and Hi-Rez have today released their third-person platform fighter Divine Knockout, out now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Set in a vibrant stylized world of gods and mythology, players battle across arenas featuring deadly environmental mechanics. Each of the unique playable gods can unleash devastating abilities at the push of a button, inflicting massive damage based on the player’s timing, positioning and moment-to-moment decisions.
To coincide with the launch, PlayStation Plus subscribers can get the Founders Edition of Divine Knockout as part of the December monthly games, which includes the full game, 8 gods, cosmetics, and a special bonus skin for SMITE. DKO is full cross-play and cross-progression, and looks set to be a fun fighter for players across all platforms. it’ll be available in two different versions which include the following:
Divine Knockout Founders Edition (£21.99)
- The full game (all maps and modes)
- 8 Gods (Amaterasu, Sol, Hercules, Susano, Ymir, Athena, Thor, and King Arthur)
- The Epic Biohazard Sol Skin
- King Me Crater Decal
- The Founders Profile Card
- Additionally, you’ll receive a special bonus (Stormy Chibi Susano Skin and The God Susano, and his Voice Pack) in SMITE (only useable on the platform you purchased the edition)
Divine Knockout Ultimate Edition (£43.99)
- Everything in the Founders Edition
- 4 God Tokens (Used to unlock any God of your choice in DKO)
- The Epic Darkheart Athena Skin
- 1000 Runes
- “The Ultimate” Title
- A DKO Founder Emote and Avatar
Divine Knockout is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and you can watch the launch trailer below: