Call of Duty: Mobile new season launching next week

Call of Duty: Mobile will see its new season launch next week, Reawakening will mark the first of 2023, bringing plenty of new content to the game. Launching on January 18 at 00:00 GMT, players will be able to return to a Year of the Rabbit themed Nuketown map, paticipate in new and updated MP modes including Big Head Blizzard and Super Attack of the Undead, as well as taking part in Lunar New Year updates.

Season 1: Reawakening offers 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards for players participating in the new season of Call of Duty: Mobile, along with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including new operators, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and more. The full list of content coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in the new season is as follows:

Updated Map – Nuketown – Year of the Rabbit – Fan-favourite Nuketown returns with a Lunar New Year theme. The same great map that players have known and loved for years with a completely new look.

– Fan-favourite Nuketown returns with a Lunar New Year theme. The same great map that players have known and loved for years with a completely new look. New Isolated BR Locations – Two new locations have appeared on the Isolated Battle Royale map. The Ecology Lab contains greenhouses with computers that players can interact with, while the T-3 Refinery plant features two “treatment cylinders” that create an updraft for players to jump into and fly up and out of the building.

– Two new locations have appeared on the Isolated Battle Royale map. The Ecology Lab contains greenhouses with computers that players can interact with, while the T-3 Refinery plant features two “treatment cylinders” that create an updraft for players to jump into and fly up and out of the building. New and Updated MP Modes – Big Head Blizzard is a humorous mode that features players’ heads getting larger as they do more damage, while Super Attack of the Undead returns in an updated mode that reflects the Season’s Lunar New Year theme.

– Big Head Blizzard is a humorous mode that features players’ heads getting larger as they do more damage, while Super Attack of the Undead returns in an updated mode that reflects the Season’s Lunar New Year theme. Lunar New Year Updates – Red Envelopes return in new BR locations that contain seasonal currency, while the diminutive R.A.B.T robot appears randomly on Isolated offering players a chance to receive loot if they damage it quickly. Loot Balloons can also be found around various POIs. Players can shoot them down and receive loot, complete with a celebratory fireworks display.