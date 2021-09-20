With the excitement surrounding the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, it’d be easy to forget that Call of Duty: Mobile is also an incredibly successful in its own rights.



Season 8: 2nd Anniversary of Call of Duty: Mobile launches on September 23rd, that’s 1am UK time on Wednesday, and it’s bringing the very first battle royale map to the game: Blackout.

Here’s the official blurb on the event, from the publisher:

Throughout Season 8, players will be able to celebrate the 2nd birthday of Call of Duty: Mobile with three new events — an Anniversary Cake event, an Anniversary Puzzle event, and a new themed event called Counterattack.

Additionally, players will have the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards. Season 8 launches with a fresh supply of free and premium content including new characters such as Alias – Battleworn and Velikan – Volcanic Ash, new functional weapons – the R9-0 shotgun and later in the season, the M13 assault rifle, a new Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points (CP), and more.

To get this party started, here are some of the key highlights for Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8: 2nd Anniversary coming to Android and iOS:

Battle Royale 2.0

New and improved visuals throughout New weapon looting system New health and armour system Improved vehicle UI elements



Updated Crash Map

Crash , originally launched with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, is the most played map in Call of Duty: Mobile. For the Anniversary, players will be treated to a new and improved version of the map with updated graphics.



New Mode/ Limited Time Event – Counterattack

This new mode brings Non-Player Characters (NPCs) and PvE gameplay to Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale for the first time. Players complete missions given to them by NPCs and can even recruit NPCs and Mercenaries to help bring back event points in order to progress through the event and earn rewards.



Players can also expect New Seasonal Challenges, Lucky Draws, Bundles, a Mythic Weapon and more available in the store once the Season begins.