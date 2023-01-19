Colossal Cave is coming to PlayStation VR2, other versions launch today

Colossal Cave is a remake of the original 70s text adventure, and while it’s out today, it’s also just been announced it’s coming to PSVR2, as well.

The founders of Sierra On-Line, Ken and Roberta Williams are behind Colossal Cave, and while it’s a remake, it’s also an “ultimate 3D interpretation of the original text adventure”, and the PlayStation VR 2 version will be coming this year. Elsewhere the game is out today for Meta Quest 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, Humble, itch.io, and even Amazon). An Xbox Series S|X version is do to “arrive at a later date”, says the development team.

“The original Colossal Cave Adventure was truly unlike anything anyone had seen before, and we hope to make a similar mark on the next generation,” says Roberta Williams, Founder and Lead Designer, Cygnus Entertainment. “Ken and I would have never thought this game could be the experience we’ve created today, but we’ve made that dream a reality thanks to a lot of love and hard work from us, our team, and our gracious partners.”

The new company behind the title, as you may have imagined, is Cygnus Entertainment. “Colossal Cave is a game with a long history, and as we got deeper into the project we realized that our Sierra heritage as well as the game’s history were a powerful combination,” says Ken Williams, Founder and CEO, Cygnus Entertainment. “When we began this project we received overwhelming support from every direction because of what this game ment to an entire generation. We’ve had the fortune to watch kids and adults alike enjoying the game just as we did all those years ago, and we can’t wait to bring it to all of our fans today!”

For more on Colossal Cave, check out our review.