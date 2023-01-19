Colossal Cave Walkthrough | How to get a perfect score

Colossal Cave is a tough game to master on your own, and getting that elusive 350 points for an Adventure Score is even harder. There are plenty of moments where you can get stuck, feel like you’re going around in circles, or, frankly, get a knife in the heart. But here at God is a Geek, we’ve got a walkthrough to help you navigate Colossal Cave and set you up for the 350 Adventure Score – the max in the game and nab the Perfect… Just Perfect. achievement as well.

Colossal Cave 350 point Walkthrough – Things to note

There are several things to bear in mind during your adventure. It’s best to know these before you start, rather than realising them halfway through.

How to win

The purpose of Colossal Cave is to collect 15 Treasures hidden within and return them to the cabin at the start of the game. You get 2 points for acquiring a treasure, and another chunk of points for placing it safely in the cabin. We will underline Treasures in this Colossal Cave walkthrough so you know when you have them. Once you’ve placed all 15 Treasures, you have beaten the Colossal Cave.

Your compass and map

Throughout the Colossal Cave walkthrough, there will be a lot of references to compass directions, to speed up how you should navigate the Colossal Cave. Use the compass direction display at the top of the screen to monitor your direction. This is important when you are going through rooms with multiple exits, it is important you get the right one, so refer to your compass if you are unsure. You also have a map that will be automatically drawn as you progress (if you choose this option at the start of the game, and we highly recommend that you do!) Refer to the map if you get stuck, and this Colossal Cave walkthrough will reference room names where possible to help you.

Random Caves

There are a few quirks in Colossal Cave and one of them is that in some rooms (such as the Swiss Cheese Room) sometimes you will take an exit, and you will simply end up back in the room you were in rather than transitioning to a new room. This is the game having fun with you, you haven’t done anything wrong. Keep trying that same exit and eventually, it will lead to where it should do.

Never forget the Axe

From quite early on in Colossal Cave a dwarf will appear and try and attack you with an Axe. He will miss and the Axe will lay on the ground. Pick it up and keep it with you at all times. At random times throughout your adventure you will be attacked by dwarves, and the only way to stop this is to retaliate and kill the dwarves. Your only shot is once the Dwarf has thrown a knife at you, you need to use the Axe on it to attempt a kill yourself. If you succeed, that’s one less dwarf to bother you moving forward. if you fail, the Dwarf will escape underground. Don’t forget to pick it up again from the floor.

Also, note, you can actually be killed by their knives, which is a Game Over, which leads nicely onto the next hint:

Save often

There are plenty of save spots to use, so make use of them. There’s nothing worse than a stray random knife scuppering your progress and you having to replay a lot of the adventure. So save often, to minimise this risk. It might not happen at all, it may happen a lot during your quest, but don’t leave it to chance.

The Pirate

Pirates are cool, right? Well not so in Colossal Cave, as this one appears at random after five minutes in the Cave, once you’re holding at least one of the Treasures. He will take all the Treasure you have and stow them away in his hiding place at the end of a maze. Whilst this is random, you also need to find the Pirate’s treasure anyway as it is one of the 15 Treasures, so this theft is part of the game and required to complete Colossal Cave.

When the Pirate appears, do not panic, it is part of the game. We will discuss in the main Colossal Cave walkthrough what to do to and where to go to recover your Treasure(s). Also, note that there will be a running score to help you keep track, and once you can be ambushed by the Pirate, we will include the extra 14 points for discovering his treasure (+2) and placing it in the cabin (+12). We suggest you go and retrieve the treasure as it is stolen to stay focussed on the task ahead.

Colossal Cave Walkthrough for 350 Points

Enter Colossal Cave

When you start the game, it won’t feel like a Colossal Cave at all, because you begin outside. This is in fact your first puzzle. Firstly you’ll need to walk ahead and enter the wooden cabin. Inside you’ll see a bunch of items. Pick up the Keys and the Lantern only. Then you’re going to want to go into your inventory and click on the Lantern and light it.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern Score: 32 points

Exit the cabin, and you will notice a stream to your left that is powering the waterwheel next to the cabin. Follow the stream all the way down. After you’ve been walking for a little while you will come to a Grate. Use the Keys (by going into your inventory, selecting the Keys, and clicking “Use”) on the Grate to unlock it. Then switch to the Hand icon and use that on the Grate to open it. Move towards the Grate and use the Hand icon on the ladder to descend into Colossal Cave.

Colossal Cave Walkthrough | Get to the Hall of the Mountain King

You’ll find yourself in the first room of the Colossal Cave, CobbleCrawl. Here you are going to want to explore all the nooks and crannies until you find the Wicker Cage. Pick it up.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Wicker Cage Score: 32 points

Now you’ll want to head West into the Debris Room. Move a bit into this room and you should see a rod with a star on top of it. This is the Black Rod, pick it up.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Wicker Cage, Black Rod Score: 32 points

To your left, on the South wall, you should see a rock with the word “XYZZY” written on it. Use the Eye icon to look at it. This will be your first magic word. You can use this word only in this room to teleport from here back to the Cabin, and vice versa.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Wicker Cage, Black Rod Words: XYZZY Score: 32 points

Now head West into the Bird Room. Immediately drop the Black Rod (go into your Inventory, click on Black Rod, as select “Drop”), as it will scare the bird away. Then use the Wicker Cage on the Bird. Pick up your Black Rod before leaving West towards the Hall of Mists.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Bird in Cage, Black Rod Words: XYZZY Score: 32 points

Head down the stairs in the Hall of Mists and into the East Hall. Turn left, and head South up the hill to the Gold Chamber. A dwarf will be working here and when he notices you, he will scarper. When he’s gone, pick up the Gold Nugget.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Bird in Cage, Black Rod, Gold Nugget Words: XYZZY Score: 34 points (or 48 after Pirate section)

Head North back into the East Hall and try to head towards the Northern exit and you will trigger a cutscene where a Dwarf will appear and throw an Axe at you. He will miss and disappear. Pick up the Axe from the ground.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Bird in Cage, Black Rod, Axe, Gold Nugget Words: XYZZY Score: 59 points (or 73 after Pirate section)

Before entering the Northern exit the Dwarf appeared to be guarding, turn left and head West towards a large fissure with a broken crystal bridge. Use the Black Rod on the gap to create a crystal bridge over the fissure. You can now drop the Black Rod as there is no other use for it, and we need the inventory space.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Bird in Cage, Axe, Gold Nugget Words: XYZZY Score: 59 points (or 73 after Pirate section)

Now you’ll want to cross the bridge you just made, and you’ll spy another Dwarf at work. This one isn’t aggressive, and like the one near the Gold Nugget, he will run away when he notices you. Pick up the Diamonds from the table and then cross back over the bridge. Now we will take the northern exit of the East Hall, and descend the steps to the Hall of the Mountain King.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Bird in Cage, Axe, Gold Nugget, Diamonds Words: XYZZY Score: 61 points (or 75 after Pirate section)

PIRATE REMINDER:

When the Pirate steals your treasure

Technically from around this point in the Colossal Cave walkthrough, the pirate could appear, so here is the solution to recover what he steals. Starting from Hall of Mists, go West across the crystal bridge we made with the Black Rod, and head further West past where we picked up the Diamonds. Climb the stairs to the South and you will enter MazeAlike. As the name suggests this is a maze, and at the end of it is the Pirate’s Treasure and any he stole from you.

From the start of the maze go East, South, South, South, North, and East. This will bring you to the Brink of Pit area. From here go East and the Northwest. Remember to collect the Pirate Chest and all your stolen Treasures. Return back to the Brink of Pit by going South, then North. Use the Hand icon on the brown slope to descend and you will find yourself in the Bird Room. From here head East through to the Debris Room. Use XYZZY to return to the Cabin to deposit all your treasure.

Colossal Cave Walkthrough | Explore the Hall of the Mountain King

The Hall of the Mountain King has a few exits to explore, but the first thing we should do is try the room to the South. As you near the room, a Snake will appear, blocking your path. Use the Bird in Cage on the Snake to remove it. Then enter the Tomb Room and pick up the Precious Jewelry.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Gold Nugget, Diamonds, Jewelry Words: XYZZY Score: 63 points (or 77 after Pirate section)

Now return back to the Hall of the Mountain King, and this time head to the Western exit. Here you will find the Altar Room. Inside the Altar Room, you can see some Coins to pick up.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Gold Nugget, Diamonds, Jewelry, Coins Words: XYZZY Score: 65 points (or 77 after Pirate section)

Head Eastwards back into the Hall of the Mountain King, and this time take the Northern exit. You will see some Silver on your right as you pass through the corridor – do not pick up the Silver – this is because we will be returning for it later when it is much more convenient.

You will enter the Y2 Room, called so because of the large stone tablet with Y2 written on it. Every time you enter this room there is a chance you will hear the word “PLUGH” being chanted. If you do not hear it the first time, then exit the room to the South and then re-enter. Once you hear it, you will acquire the word for yourself. The word PLUGH works like XYZZY in that you can use it in this room only to teleport from here back to the starting Cabin.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Gold Nugget, Diamonds, Jewelry, Coins Words: XYZZY, PLUGH Score: 65 points (or 77 after Pirate section)

Now is a good time to use your newfound PLUGH word. Go into your inventory, select the word PLUGH from the righthand side, and then select “Say PLUGH”. You will be instantly teleported back to the Cabin. Now we want to drop off our Treasure. To do that go into your Inventory, select the Treasure and then choose “Place”. Do so for the Gold Nugget, Diamonds, Jewelry, and Coins. Also now we want to pick up the Bottle of Water from the Cabin.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Bottle of Water Words: XYZZY, PLUGH Score: 105 points (or 119 after Pirate section)

Colossal Cave Walkthrough | Explore the Orient

Say the PLUGH word again to teleport back to the Y2 room. Now head South and down the ladder on your right. This will lead you to the Bedquilt area. From here head West and then down the ladder to Complex Junction. Head West from here to Bedquilt proper and then West again. You will now be in the TwoPit area, in the Swiss Cheese Room.

We keep heading West into the TwoPit room. head to the far side of this room and on the right you should see a small plant crying out for water. Use your Bottle of Water on the plant.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Empty Bottle Words: XYZZY, PLUGH Score: 105 points (or 119 after Pirate section)

You’ll see that the water causes the plant to grow into a small beanstalk. It’s voice becomes deeper, but it is still asking for water. We will return with more later. For now, return back East into the Swiss Cheese Room. This time we want to head Northwest into Orient.

Ignore everything in this room for now (do not pick up the Ming Vase) and head North into Misty Cavern, and once there, you’ll want to head West into Alcove. Ahead of you, you will see a green hue coming from a small gap in the wall to the East. As you approach it and try to talk through, your helper will say:

It’s too tight, you’d best drop something.

So the key here is to have nothing in your inventory, so you need to drop drop everything on the ground by the gap in the wall. To do this go into your inventory, select and item and then select “Drop”. Do this with the Bottle, Axe, Keys and Lantern.

Inventory: Nothing Words: XYZZY, PLUGH Score: 105 points (or 119 after Pirate section)

Now if you walk into the crack, you will pass through into the Plover Room. Firstly head south to pick up the Emerald at the far end of the room – the presumable cause of the unnatural green light.

Inventory: Emerald Words: XYZZY, PLUGH Score: 107 points (or 121 after Pirate section)

This room is another magic word room, and like the Y2 room, the chance of you hearing it is random. What you are listening out for is a bird singing sound. If you don’t hear it you’ll need to approach the Dark Room to the North. Your helper will tell you it’s too dark to see (as you don’t have your Lantern). At this point turn around and re-enter the Plover Room. Keep doing this until you hear the Plover Bird song. Check your inventory and next to the other magic words, there should now be a picture of a bird too.

Inventory: Emerald Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover Score: 107 points (or 121 after Pirate section)

With your third magic word in hand, exit back through the tight crack to the West and pick up all your dropped items.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Empty Bottle, Emerald Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover Score: 107 points (or 121 after Pirate section)

Now retrace your steps back to the Orient Room, and now pick up the Ming Vase.

Note: If you ever Drop the Ming Vase anywhere it will break and the Treasure will be lost. The only exception is dropping it into the Soft Room or in the Cabin onto the Velvet Pillow. We didn’t want to pick up the Vase until now because we would have had to drop it to get into the Plover Room.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Empty Bottle, Emerald, Ming Vase Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover Score: 109 points (or 123 after Pirate section)

Now we want to go and get the Velvet Pillow we mentioned. Exit the Orient Room to the Southeast, back into the Swiss Cheese Room. This time take the Eastern exit and you’ll be in the Soft Room. Pick up the purple Velvet Pillow from the floor.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Empty Bottle, Emerald, Ming Vase, Velvet Pillow Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover Score: 109 points (or 123 after Pirate section)

Now we want to head back to the Y2 Room. Head back West to the Swiss Cheese Room and then Northeast to Bedquilt. From here go East to Complex Junction, climb the ladder here and then head East again into Dirty, Broken Passage. If you climb the ladder here, you’ll be back to the Hall of the Mountain King, just south of the Y2 room. Head North into it.

From here say PLUGH to return to the Cabin. Make sure to place the Velvet Cushion first. Then you can place the Ming Vase. Also, Place the Emerald too. You will also notice the stream runs through the inside of the cabin. Use your Empty Bottle on the stream to fill it with water again. Also, pick up the Tasty Food from the Cabin.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Bottle of Water, Food Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover Score: 137 points (or 151 after Pirate section)

Colossal Cave Walkthrough | Up the beanstalk

In this part of our Colossal Cave walkthrough, we’ll be returning to the Beanstalk. With more water in hand, we need to give that beanstalk another drink. PLUGH back to the Y2 Room and head back to the TwoPit Room the same was as before (South, Down, West, Down, West, West). Approach the Beanstalk again and use the Bottle of Water on it a second time and it will grow to full size. Before we climb it though, we need to wander over to the other pit in this room. It is full of oil. Use our Empty Bottle on the Oil to fill it with Oil

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Bottle of Oil, Food Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover Score: 137 points (or 151 after Pirate section)

To climb the Beanstalk, you’ll need to use the Hand icon on the lowest leaf, and you will then automatically climb it. Once at the top, head West down the tunnel, and you will arrive in the Giant’s Room. To your right you will see some Golden Eggs in a nest, pick them up. On the wall you will see the last magic phrase. Use the Eye icon on the wall to learn FEE FIE FOE FOO.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Bottle of Oil, Food, Golden Eggs Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 139 points (or 153 after Pirate section)

Head to the North and you will be faced with a Rusty Iron Door. Use the Bottle of Oil on the Door to grease the hinges. Then use the Hand icon to push the door open. You can now drop the Bottle as we have no other use for it.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Food, Golden Eggs Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 139 points (or 153 after Pirate section)

In the next room, you will see a bridge to the right, go ahead and cross it. Then hang a sharp left, and go down onto the shore by the river you just crossed. Follow the path West along the shore to find the Trident. Pick it up.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Food, Golden Eggs, Trident Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 141 points (or 155 after Pirate section)

Walk back along the shore and climb up where you descended. You’ll now went to head West on the Northern shore to find the exit, and this will take you to the Troll region.

Colossal Cave Walkthrough | The Troll and the Bear

Walk East down a steep slope and you will find yourself in the Large, Low Room, which has numerous exits. You’ll want to head Southwest, and after a few twists and turns, this will take you to the large, open Troll Room.

NOTE: You must have the Golden Eggs with you to deal with the Troll up ahead. If unfortunately, the Pirate caught you between getting the Golden Eggs and here (and that did happen to me!) then you must recover your Treasure before continuing. Go here in the guide to retrieve your Treasure.

With the Golden Eggs in your inventory, weave your way through the path and approach the bridge. A large Troll will block your way and demand payment to cross the bridge. Use the Golden Eggs on him, and he will take them and disappear under the bridge, allowing you passage over the bridge. Don’t worry, we will be recovering the Golden Eggs soon.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Food, Trident Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 141 points (or 155 after Pirate section)

Once over the bridge, head North in the E/W corridor. Before long you will come to a fork in the cavern. Take the left path, in a Northeasterly direction which will take you to a small room called Warm Walls Junction. From here, head East into a small room called the Chamber of Boulders. Pick up the Rare Spices.

Inventory: Keys, Lit Lantern, Axe, Food, Trident, Rare Spices Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 143 points (or 157 after Pirate section)

Now return back to the fork in the cavern by heading West and then South. This time take the Southeasterly route which will lead you into the Bear Room. Use the Tasty Food on the Bear, to feed him and calm him down a bit. Once the Bear is calm, you can use your Keys on the Chain that is keeping him captive. You can also Drop the Keys as we have no use for them anymore. Finally don’t forget to pick up the Gold Chain as it is another Treasure.

Inventory: Lit Lantern, Axe, Trident, Rare Spices, Golden Chain Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 145 points (or 159 after Pirate section)

Now head West to leave the Bear Room. You should hear your advisor tell you that the Bear is now following you. Make sure this is the case. Now you’ll want to return to the Troll Room, so head West twice. As you go to cross the Bridge, the Troll will appear again to demand a second payment for using his Bridge again. Luckily this time you have a fearsome companion with you. The Troll will see the Bear and run away scared, under his Bridge allowing you to cross for free.

It is critical at this point that you do not immediately cross the bridge. First you must use the Hand icon on the Bear to dismiss him. Otherwise, he will follow you across the rickety Bridge and it will break under your weight and you will die. Once the Bear is gone, head West over the Bridge, and follow the path South to the East exit of the Troll Room. Head through the Long Winding Corridor until you are back in the Large, Low Room.

From here head SouthEast to return to Orient Room. Go SouthEast to Swiss Cheese Room, NorthEast to Bedquilt, East to Complex Junction and then finally North to a new room called Shell Room. Here approach the large clam you can see and use the Trident on it. The clam will open and a Pearl will roll out and down a slope. Head East down the slope and pick up the Pearl.

Inventory: Lit Lantern, Axe, Trident, Rare Spices, Golden Chain, Pearl Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 147 points (or 161 after Pirate section)

Now head back into Shell Room, head South and up the ladder and then head East again into Dirty, Broken Passage. If you climb the ladder here, you’ll be back to the Hall of the Mountain King, just south of the Y2 Room. Head North into it.

This time in the Y2 Room, we’re going to use the Plover magic word which will teleport us back to the green Plover Room. This time armed with a Lit Lantern, head North into the Dark Room. Pick up the Platinum Pyramid.

Inventory: Lit Lantern, Axe, Trident, Rare Spices, Golden Chain, Pearl, Pyramid Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 149 points (or 163 after Pirate section)

Now head South back to the Plover Room, and use the Plover word to return to the Y2 Room. From here use PLUGH to be teleported to the Cabin. Here deposit the Trident, Spices, Golden Chain, Pearl, and Platinum Pyramid.

Inventory: Lit Lantern, Axe Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 219 points (or 233 after Pirate section)

Colossal Cave Walkthrough | The last few treasures

There are only two Treasures left to find in our Colossal Cave walkthrough (or three if you haven’t yet encountered the Pirate). We’ll begin by using PLUGH to get back to the Y2 Room. From here, head South back into the Hall of the Mountain King, and this time head Southwest into Secret Canyon. Go West across the wooden bridge. This will lead you to Dragon Room. As you attempt to move through this room a sleeping green dragon will appear in front of you. Use the Hand icon twice on the Dragon to defeat it in a humane way. Then pick up the Rug that it was sleeping on.

Inventory: Lit Lantern, Axe, Rug Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 221 points (or 235 after Pirate section)

Head North, and in the next room, look to your left. You should see a steep drop, with rope handrail leading down. Use your Hand icon on it to descend. You will find yourself in the Slab Room. From here, head Southwest and you’ll find yourself in the TwoPit Room.

Approach the Beanstalk and climb it with the Hand icon. Head West and into the Giant Room. Go back to where the Golden Eggs were, and this is where we will use the last of our magic words – FEE FIE FOE FOO. This magic word causes the Golden Eggs to magically reappear here from wherever they are – even if you had deposited them in the cabin. This is why it was so important to give the Golden Eggs to the Troll, as any other Treasure would have been lost forever.

Speak FEE FIE FOE FOO and the Golden Eggs will reappear. Pick them up.

Inventory: Lit Lantern, Axe, Rug, Golden Eggs Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 221 points (or 235 after Pirate section)

After you have the Golden Eggs, head out the Giant Room, and back down the Beanstalk. Use the same route we’ve used a few times now to get back to the Hall of the Mountain King, just South of the Y2 Room (so East, Northeast, East, Up, East and Up). After you’ve climbed the ladder, we are actually going to pick up the Silver we’ve been ignoring for the whole game.

Inventory: Lit Lantern, Axe, Rug, Golden Eggs, Silver Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 223 points (or 237 after Pirate section)

Now head North to Y2 and PLUGH back to the Cabin. Deposit your Rug, Golden Eggs and Silver.

Inventory: Lit Lantern, Axe Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 261 points (or 275 after Pirate section)

PLUGH back to the Y2 Room, and when you try to head South to the Hall of the Mountain King, if the Pirate hasn’t appeared yet, he is guaranteed to. If you’ve been lucky enough to avoid him up until this point, you will now need to complete the Pirate section.

Whether you complete this now, or did it way earlier, your score will be 275.

Colossal Cave Walkthrough | The Cave is closing

You have succeeded in delivering all 15 Treasures to the Cabin – well done, and we’re nearly done with our adventure. To obtain a maximum 350 score, there is one thing we need to do before the Cave closes.

From the Y2 Room head South and down the ladder here. Then head West, and down the next ladder into Complex Junction. From here head East into Antechamber. You will encounter a Dwarf here who won’t be aggressive and will run away upon seeing you. Once he is gone, pick up the Magazine.

Inventory: Lit Lantern, Axe, Magazine Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 275 points

Then head East into the Witt’s End area. Drop the Magazine on the floor in Witt’s End.

Inventory: Lit Lantern, Axe Words: XYZZY, PLUGH, Plover, FEE FIE FOE FOO Score: 276 points

That single point is what will get us over the line to 350 at the end of the adventure. Now all we need to do is wait for the Cave to close. Escape Witt’s End by constantly trying to take different exits, until the RNG gods smile on you and you make it out (there is a low % chance to escape each time).

Once you’re out Witt’s end, use your Eye icon to notice the Cave is closing. If it still doesn’t close automatically, transition through a few rooms until you are whisked away to the Repository. Once here your Inventory is cleared.

Inventory: None Score: 311 points

Now you’re in the Repository, which looks like a large warehouse. You’ll need to head to the South end of the room, where you should find a Black Rod that you can pick up. Examine it and you’ll see that the star on the top comes off to reveal it is in fact a stick of Dynamite.

Inventory: Dynamite Score: 311 points

Now move towards the North wall of the room. This is important to not die at the last moment. Then go into your inventory and Use the Dynamite. You will throw it at the wall, and create a hole in the wall that you can walk through. Then once in this new room, see the cutscene and exit through the door. Congratulations, you have completed Colossal Cave and are at the end of our walkthrough with a perfect 350 Point score. You will also nab the Perfect… Just Perfect. achievement as well.

Inventory: None Score: 350 points