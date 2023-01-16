Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition coming this April

To celebrate 25 years of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game, Konami has announced the Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition, coming this April. The collection will feature special variants of the most famous monsters from the original anime series, the original Egyptian God Card Promos, and a bonus sneak peak of a brand-new rarity created just for the anniversary celebration: The Quarter Century Secret Rare.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition includes:

1 pack of Legend of Blue Eyes White Dragon

1 pack of Metal Raiders

1 pack of Spell Ruler

1 pack of Pharaoh’s Servant

1 pack of Dark Crisis

1 pack of Invasion of Chaos

1 Ultra Rare Obelisk the Tormentor card

1 Ultra Rare Slifer the Sky Dragon card

1 Ultra Rare The Winged Dragon of Ra card

1 Ultra Rare Blue-Eyes White Dragon card

1 Ultra Rare Dark Magician card

1 Ultra Rare Red-Eyes Black Dragon card

1 Quarter Century Secret Rare version of 1 of the 6 aforementioned cards (random).

Yu-Gi-Oh! will celebrate 25 years on February 4, 2024, and this announcement will surely be the first of many over the next year. The game is available in a whopping 80 countries and 9 languages, and many will be excited about what’s to come for the future of the franchise.