Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded will be a PSVR 2 launch title

An ever-growing list of PlayStation VR2 launch titles just got bigger, with Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded also coming on February 22nd, and yes, that it the Zombieland film series.

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded is a new version of the original (Zombieland: Headshot Fever), and the developer says it’s a “premium version of the hit VR game, rebuilt to take advantage of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2”, adding that “fans will experience the action, characters and humor from the hit movie franchise with a brand new cel-shaded art style, new character models, new animations, new lighting, ragdoll physics, new music, completely re-designed progression system, a new game hub, a whole host of brand-new gameplay content, and PlayStation VR2-exclusive features”.

“Bringing a reimagined version of our award-winning game ‘Zombieland: Headshot Fever’ to a brand-new audience on PlayStation VR2 was a no-brainer.” said Jake Zim, SVP, virtual reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “The new hardware features of PlayStation VR2 enabled the team at XR Games to take ‘Zombieland: Headshot Fever’ to the next level of immersive entertainment. This truly is the ultimate version of the hit arcade-style shooter, and I can’t wait for players to experience the game, and new hardware features, in action”.

“As soon as we saw the power and hardware features of PlayStation VR2, we knew there was a huge opportunity to increase the immersion and build the best version of ‘Zombieland: Headshot Fever’ imaginable.” said Bobby Thandi, Founder and CEO of XR Games. “The team kept experimenting, and came back with a gorgeous new artstyle, new animations, lighting, physics, character models, progression system, as well as new levels, guns, challenges and trophies. This is essentially a remaster built to take advantage of PlayStation VR2’s exciting new hardware features, delivering a more exciting, faster, more immersive experience. I couldn’t be prouder of what the team has accomplished”.

As well as a new story level, three new remixed levels, new gun range challenges, guns, perks, and skins, there are a few features the developer pointed out that are exclusive to PSVR2:

Adaptive triggers: making every weapon feel different

Controller haptics: unique haptic feedback every time you fire a weapon

Headset rumble: feel the horde approaching in the headset

Eye-tracking: supports eye-tracking for foveated rendering

The game won’t star the likes of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and co, but instead features Brett Harrelson as Tallahassee (and yes, that’s Woody’s brother), Geoffrey Hanan as Columbus, Marie Westbrook as Wichita, though it does feature original cast member Abigail Breslin as Little Rock.

Zombieland: Headshot Fever was released in March 2021, but Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded will be released on PlayStation VR2 on February 22nd and will cost $24.99/£19.99. You can wishlist the game today, as well.