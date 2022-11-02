PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) launch date, pricing, and bundles announced

Sony has lifted the lid on the pricing, launch date, bundles, and software available for the PlayStation VR2, or PSVR2 as most will call it.

First up, PSVR2 is launching on February 22nd, 2023, and on that same date you can also get the PSVR2 Sense controller charging station.

Price wise, there are bundles, and they are as follows.

PSVR2 Bundles and Prices

PSVR2 bundle: 549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY). Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones

Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle: $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY). Includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones

PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station: $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY). Players can charge the PS VR2 Sense controller through a simple click-in design, without having to connect to a PS5 console – freeing up the console’s USB ports.

Starting this month, games like Horizon Call of the Mountain will be available foZr pre-order, but Sony says more information will be coming soon.

During this initial launch phase for our next-gen headset, players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will initially be able to pre-order PlayStation VR2 solely through PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com. Pre-orders will begin on November 15, and players may begin to register for pre-orders starting today. Orders from direct.playstation.com for PlayStation VR2 headsets and bundles will ship throughout the week of launch. In other markets, PlayStation VR2 will be sold at participating retailers, with pre-orders beginning on November 15. Information will be provided through participating local retailers in these regions.

PSVR2 Specifications

Sony says it has “created the PS VR2 headset with comfort in mind, in a slightly slimmer and lighter design compared to our previous headset. We’ve also included an integrated vent for extra air flow, and a lens adjustment dial for a more customized feel. We hope players will enjoy this new design”.

While the price is high, for this level of VR headset, it’s not as bad as it might seem. Lesser headsets are out there that cost more, if that’s any comfort to you.

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Specifications