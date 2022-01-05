PlayStation VR2 detailed in official blog post

During the Sony CES keynote, the next generation of PlayStation virtual reality was given plenty of new details, including an official name. The PlayStation VR2 will be its official name, and it’ll include plenty of impressive innovations. Along with these improvements on the original, it’ll feature a single-cord set up. Detailed on an official PlayStation blog, senior vice president Hideaki Nishino announced it would feature 4K HDR; new sensory features; headset-based controller tracking; and more.

Visually, it’ll feature 4K HDR, with 110-degree field of view. It’ll have an OLED display and a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye, along with smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz. There’ll be integrated cameras embedded in the headset to track your every movement, removing the need for an external camera.

The new sensory features include headset feedback that “amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player.” The PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech will make sounds more immersive, too. The PS VR2 will also detect the motion of your eyes to make interaction with the game character more intuitive.

PlayStation VR2: Full specifications

Here are the full specifications:

Display method: OLED

Panel resolution: 2000 x 2040 per eye

Panel refresh rate: 90Hz, 120Hz

Lens separation: Adjustable

Field of View: Approx. 110 degrees

Sensors: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​

Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor

Cameras: 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye

Feedback: Vibration on headset

Communication with PS5: USB Type-C®

Audio: Input: Built-in microphone​Output: Stereo headphone jack

Along with the details revealed for PS VR2, a brand new game called Horizon Call of the Mountain from Guerilla and Firesprite was announced with a new trailer. It’s an exciting time to see just what the future of VR is for the PS5. Although no price or release date was announced, it’s good to know just what we can expect.