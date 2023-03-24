Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores pre-order bonuses revealed

Guerrilla has announced pre-order bonus details for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, and put out a “how to prepare” video ahead of the expansion’s launch date on April 19th, 2023.

Game Director Mathijs de Jonge took to the PS Blog to drop some information on what Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is about, saying that it’s going to feature protagonist Aloy pursuing “a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of a far-future, volcanic Los Angeles which has been wracked by violent tectonic activity”.

If you pre-order the DLC you’ll get the Blacktide Dye Outfit as well as the Blacktide Sharpshot Bow. The outfit is available from the first dye merchant, but the bow will require you to meet up with the first merchant in the Burning Shores DLC. The sort-of trailer below is a reminder of how the game plays, really, as it’s been over a year since Horizon Forbidden West actually came out. It’s worth noting that Sylens talks to Aloy, and Sylens is voiced by Lance Reddick who sadly passed away very recently.

The story picks up Aloy’s story right where Horizon Forbidden West left off – so, to enter the Burning Shores, you must complete the main quest (up to and including the final quest Singularity) in Horizon Forbidden West. Following the events of Singularity, she will receive a call over her Focus, beginning the DLC. Aloy will then be able to travel to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, where players will experience a compelling new storyline featuring new characters, machines, and adventures.

I fired up Horizon Forbidden West today, to reacquaint myself how it all works ahead of the DLC launching next month, and it reminded me how much fun it is, even if I got my ass handed to me quickly because I had forgotten how to play it.

Forbidden West was released on both PS4 and PS5 on February 18th, 2022, but the DLC is exclusive to PlayStation 5. The original game got a whopping 10/10 from us, with Chris White saying “I’ve not seen a game look this spectacular before. From the various biomes and how their ecosystems work, to the vibrancy of the world and how NPCs all go about their daily lives, Horizon Forbidden West is another blockbuster. Bigger than the original in every way, I honestly can’t fault the stunning work Guerrilla Games has done in bringing the next chapter in Aloy’s story to the PlayStation 5. There isn’t a doubt in my mind it’ll be discussed in great detail come end of year discussions for GOTY. All that’s left for me to say is make sure you put time aside to play one of the greatest single player games of all time”.

If you can’t wait until mid-April, there’s also a VR game for PlayStation VR2, Horizon Call of the Mountain, which features more robot-animals, and bow-combat.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is exclusive to PS5, and launches on April 19th, 2023.