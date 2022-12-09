Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expansion announced, PS5 only

Guerrilla Games has announced that Horizon Forbidden West will be getting its first expansion next year, and it’s called Burning Shores. During The Game Awards last night, its debut trailer was revealed, showing Aloy flying around the wilds of Los Angeles, and by the look of that gigantic machine looming upon the Hollywood sign, she’s going to have a rough time of it.

On the official PlayStation blog, the Game Director Mathijs de Jonge revealed some added information, saying, “She will be traveling to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, featuring a compelling storyline following from where Horizon Forbidden West ended, new characters, adventures, and more – some details which we look forward to sharing with you very soon!”

He added, “Our creative vision for the Burning Shores is an ambitious expansion which will take Aloy to the ruins of Los Angeles. It’s an overgrown and fractured city that can be fully explored via the water and flying on the back of a Sunwing. A massive machine threat lurks in its shadows – a huge challenge that Aloy must overcome by using all of her skills and abilities. To achieve this grand vision technically and creatively, we’ve made the difficult decision to focus all our efforts on making an incredible experience exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.”

We reviewed Horizon Forbidden West back in February, and said, “I’ve not seen a game look this spectacular before. From the various biomes and how their ecosystems work, to the vibrancy of the world and how NPCs all go about their daily lives, Horizon Forbidden West is another blockbuster. Bigger than the original in every way, I honestly can’t fault the stunning work Guerrilla Games has done in bringing the next chapter in Aloy’s story to the PlayStation 5. There isn’t a doubt in my mind it’ll be discussed in great detail come end of year discussions for GOTY. All that’s left for me to say is make sure you put time aside to play one of the greatest single player games of all time.”

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is coming to PlayStation 5 on April 19, 2023.