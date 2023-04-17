Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores introduces new character, Seyka

Guerrilla Games has released a brand new video introducing Seyka, one of the new characters set to feature in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Seyka (voiced by Kylie Liya Page) is described as “an ambitious marine of the Quen tribe who has stepped up to help her people survive,” and will play a significant role along with Aloy as she fights against a sinister new threat.

Travel beyond the Forbidden West as Aloy’s story continues. Encounter new machines and a compelling new story. South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, millennia of volcanic eruptions and violent seismic activity have carved the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago. Experience the next chapter of Horizon Forbidden West as Aloy pursues a sinister new threat to the planet, hidden among these dangerous, untamed wilds. The Burning Shores DLC contains additional content for Horizon Forbidden West, including new characters and experiences in a stunning yet hazardous new area. To enter the Burning Shores, you must complete the main quest (up to and including Singularity) in the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West. Following the main quest, the player will receive a call over Aloy’s Focus, beginning the DLC.

In the video introducing Seyka, various people who’ve worked on the game talk about the new character’s impact on the story, with Ashley Birch saying that Aloy may have met her match. Kylie also talks about how her first day on set was, and how much of an honour it is to join the franchise, calling Seyka a “badass.” It’s not long now until Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores releases, and players will soon get to see both Aloy and Seyka in the highly anticipated endgame content.

You can watch the new video that introduces players to Seyka in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores below: