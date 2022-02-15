A LEGO Horizon Forbidden West set is coming in May

Just as we get close to release for the next brilliant adventure for Aloy, a LEGO Horizon Forbidden West set has been announced, and it’s going to be a Tallneck.

“Getting to team up with Guerrilla was truly remarkable” says Isaac Snyder, Designer at the LEGO Group. “The Guerrilla team is incredibly passionate about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and were a huge help in ensuring we were able to create an authentic representation in LEGO form. Thanks to our close collaboration we were able to include references to all the most iconic aspects of Horizon Forbidden West, from incredible machines, mysterious ruins, unique tribes , and stunning scenery. There is a huge amount of mutual respect between the design teams and everyone involved was beyond excited to see this model come to life! Our hope is that everyone building this model has as much fun as we did designing it.”

You can see a video of the Tallneck in action, below.

The buildable Horizon Tallneck model measures over 34 cm (13.5 in.) high, 23 cm (9 in.) wide and 17 cm (6.5 in.) deep. It will be available from May 2022 on LEGO.com, LEGO brand Retail Stores, and major retailers globally for 69.99 GDP/79.99 EUR/ 79.99 USD.

This LEGO set for adults will take builders into an adventure world through Aloy, a fierce machine hunter and the Tallneck, the iconic and awe-inspiring machine Aloy uses to explore nearby areas in her mission to restore order and balance in Horizon Forbidden West. Included in this set is a brand-new headpiece for Aloy. The Watcher machine that comes with a choice of blue, yellow or red eyes and her bow and brick-built spear. This is all alongside the authentic Tallneck machine, with a smooth, disc-shaped head and long slim legs to add striking features within the model. Fans can finish their build by adding the beautiful landscape details like the brick-built birch tree, tall grass and a rusty stoplight, completing the centerpiece for its display moment.

Horizon Forbidden West is out on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18th.