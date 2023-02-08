Cities: Skylines – Remastered coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order have today announced that Cities: Skylines – Remastered is arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 15. This upgraded edition will feature improvements designed specifically for the technology present in the current gen. For players who own Cities: Skylines and its DLCs on PS4 and Xbox One, they’ll be able to upgrade to the new edition free of charge on their respective consoles, including all DLCs up until the Airports expansion.

Cities: Skylines – Remastered will feature some impressive upgrades on launch, such as the ability to build on additional tiles for creating even larger cities, as well as being able to construct freely. There’ll be graphic performance improvements, and more. Some of these upgrades include:

25 buildable tiles – that’s 16 additional tiles from Cities: Skylines on Xbox One and PlayStation®4!

Quick selection tool

UX Improvements, such as precision placements, distance indicator and updated snapping options

New environmental controls panel allowing players to adjust time of day, rain, fog, and environment coloring

Map editor

An overall graphic performance increase

For players who may not be familiar with Cities: Skylines, it allows you to build the city of your dreams however you see fit. Back when it released in 2015, before any of the DLCs, we said in our review, “Cities: Skylines triumphs as king of city-builders. It ranks up there as one of the best, if not the best addition to the genre thanks to its intricately designed mechanics, enormous maps and user-friendly controls, which allow anyone to jump right in. It may not be as polished as some of its rivals but it still looks great, plays even better and will definitely be eating up all my free hours over the next few months – possibly even years. Kudos to Paradox for giving players what they’ve been crying out for: a city-builder of epic proportions.”