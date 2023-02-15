Cities: Skylines – Remastered is out now for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X.

Paradox Interactive has today released the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X version of Cities: Skylines – Remastered, which adds 25 buildable tiles, extra player tools, and graphical improvements to the city building title.

Costing (a suggested price of) 39.99 USD / 34.99 GBP / 39.99 EUR, Cities: Skylines – Remastered has been optimised for the new consoles, and if you owned it on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, then you can just upgrade to the current generation version of the title for free. This works backwards as well, so if you’re a new player and buy the current-gen version, you’ll also get the PS4 and Xbox One versions, too.

Below you can check out the launch trailer for the new version and the official blurb on the title:

Cities: Skylines – Remastered takes the robust city-simulation game to a higher level and leverages the power of current generation consoles. With the addition of buildable tiles, a map editor, and more, plus improved graphical performances, this remastered version for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S is the biggest and best Cities: Skylines console experience to date.

The 25 buildable tiles for Remastered is an improvement on the 16 from the previous generation, while the upgraded version also includes a quick selection tool, user improvements such as “precision placements, distance indicator, and updated snapping options”, new environmental control panel that lets you control the time of day, adjust rain and fog, etc, a map editor, and an overall visual performance increase.

Cities: Skylines has been going strong now for around seven years, after it first came to PC back in 2015. Back then we, like everyone, loved the title, giving it a 9/10 and saying “Cities: Skylines triumphs as king of city-builders. It ranks up there as one of the best, if not the best addition to the genre thanks to its intricately designed mechanics, enormous maps and user-friendly controls, which allow anyone to jump right in. It may not be as polished as some of its rivals but it still looks great, plays even better and will definitely be eating up all my free hours over the next few months – possibly even years. Kudos to Paradox for giving players what they’ve been crying out for: a city-builder of epic proportions”.

Cities: Skylines – Remastered is out now for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X.