Cities: Skylines – Financial Districts is out today on PC and consoles

Paradox Interactive has announced that the latest expansion for Cities: Skylines, Financial Districts, is now available on PC and consoles. The “investment focused” expansion will cost 7.99 USD / 5.79 GBP / 7.99 EUR and is available on Steam, Epic Games Stores, Microsoft Store, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Alongside the Financial Districts expansion is the Map Pack 2 content creator pack and African Vibes radio pack, which means there are even more biomes and a larger musical library in the game.

Back to the expansion, though, and Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order says that the Financial Districts addon brings an “investment feature and over 100 assets to the game, allowing players to boost the economy of their cities using new buildings, services, and specialization. Players can invest in industries like healthcare, mining, and agriculture to meet their citizens’ needs”.

Cities: Skylines – Financial Districts key features:

Invest your money wisely and improve the lives of your citizens. Many sectors await your support such as deathcare, healthcare, oil, ore, farming, generic industry, and logistics. Keep track of your investments with the new stock trading tab. Stock exchange – Level up your investment funds with the stock exchange. This new building also unlocks the tax income bonus for office zone buildings in its area.

Money, money, money! Banks add a new service to your city and improve its safety thanks to their transport vans that, while collecting cash from commercial zone buildings, decrease the criminality rate in the area. Financial District Specialization – Unlock a new district for office zones when you reach the “Big Town” milestone. Financial Districts features a new visual style, and generate higher taxes than basic office zones but decrease happiness. The tax income bonus increases if a stock exchange is nearby.

Accompanying the release of Financial Districts is Content Creator Pack Map Pack 2 which adds 10 maps that explore different biomes such as Boreal, Desert, Tropical, and Temperate. Additionally, players can now purchase the African Vibes Radio Station, featuring 16 tracks to inspire our community of city planners. Players can look forward to the Africa in Miniature Content Creator Pack coming to Cities: Skylines early next year, as part of the Cities: Skylines World Tour.

Cities: Skylines is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.