Cities: Skylines: Plazas and Promenades DLC announced

Paradox Interactive has announced the latest expansion for Cities: Skylines, which is called Plazas and Promenades, and it’s coming soon.

This pedestrian-themed expansion will hit PC, Epic, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 simultaneously at a suggested retail price of 14.99 USD / 12.99 GBP / 14.99 EUR.

With Cities: Skylines – Plazas and Promenades, players can build their dream on-foot experience as well as adding different district options and city service buildings. Eliminate noise and air pollution and say hello to pedestrian streets, car free areas, and modern plazas – citizens will be thrilled to live in a walkable city.

Here’s the list of key features, straight from Paradox itself:

Pedestrian Streets: let your citizens walk freely on pedestrian-only streets! Place them in your city like any other road and create new green city centers free of most vehicles and pollution.

let your citizens walk freely on pedestrian-only streets! Place them in your city like any other road and create new green city centers free of most vehicles and pollution. Pedestrian Zones and New Policies: activate three zone-specific policies for your city including Slow Driving: all roads in the pedestrian zone, except highways, get a speed limit of 20 miles/hour. Sugar Ban: increases the average lifespan of citizens in the pedestrian zone but decreases their happiness. Street Music: increases happiness and noise pollution in pedestrian commercial zones.

activate three zone-specific policies for your city including Slow Driving: all roads in the pedestrian zone, except highways, get a speed limit of 20 miles/hour. Sugar Ban: increases the average lifespan of citizens in the pedestrian zone but decreases their happiness. Street Music: increases happiness and noise pollution in pedestrian commercial zones. District Specialization: we added 3 new district specializations: offices, high-density residential areas, and high-density commercial zones. Setting a specialization on a district affects all zoned squares in that district that will spawn buildings with a different visual appearance and a gameplay effect. Each specialization features 24 new modern wall-to-wall buildings!

we added 3 new district specializations: offices, high-density residential areas, and high-density commercial zones. Setting a specialization on a district affects all zoned squares in that district that will spawn buildings with a different visual appearance and a gameplay effect. Each specialization features 24 new modern wall-to-wall buildings! City Service Buildings: service buildings are important, but how about awesome-looking service buildings? Connect them to pedestrian zones by matching their visual style and provide services that contribute to good happiness values.

Along with the Plazas and Promenades expansion, there’s two content creator packs and two radio stations as well. “Plazas and Promenades” DLC, the two Content Creator packs and the two Radio Stations will be available in the “Plazas and Promenades Bundle” at a 15% discount.