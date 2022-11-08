Cities: Skylines World Tour announced, starting on November 15th

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have just announced Cities: Skylines World Tour, a series of updates and releases representing different regions around the globe.

Here’s the official word from Paradox:

Starting on November 15th with the Content Creator Packs Heart of Korea and Skyscrapers, two Radio Stations, and a free update. The next leg of the tour will be on December 13 when Financial Districts — a new “mini expansion” from Colossal Order — will be released together with a new map pack and a third radio station. The World Tour will continue in 2023 with Africa in Miniature, a Content Creator Pack created in collaboration with independent Nigerian developers, and, of course, its own radio station.

Here’s the full list:

Heart of Korea Content Creator Pack by Elvis: Inspired by a South Korean metropolis, this pack introduces 60 assets including service buildings, growables, and unique structures. Heart of Korea releases on November 15 for a suggested retail price of 5.99 USD / 4.79 GBP / 5.99 EUR. The “K-Pop” Radio Station will also release at the same time for a suggested retail price of 3.99 USD / 2.89 GBP / 3.99 EUR.

Skyscrapers Content Creator Pack by Feinbold: Enjoy more than 15 skyscrapers influenced by iconic high rises from all over the world. Skyscrapers releases on November 15 for a suggested retail price of 5.99 USD / 4.79 GBP / 5.99 EUR. The "'80's Downtown Beat" Radio Station will also release at the same time for a suggested retail price of 3.99 USD / 2.89 GBP / 3.99 EUR.

Financial Districts: Colossal Order's next mini-expansion boosts the economy of your city with a financial district, introduces the "investment" feature and more than 100 assets to the game, allowing you to use your funds to invest in the best industries for your population. The Financial Districts releases on December 13, together with the Content Creator Pack "Map Pack 2" that adds 10 new maps to explore different biomes (such as temperate, tropical, desert and more).

Africa In Miniature: Created in collaboration with independent Nigerian content creators Emmanuel Bassey and Setonji "Prince Set" Hotonu. This Content Creator Pack allows you to tour Africa's exceptionally varied architecture and vibrant colors. Influenced by Cameroon's diverse geography (and borrowing the name of the actual "Africa in Miniature" as it's known all over the world), Africa in Miniature introduces more than 40 buildings inspired by existing urban masterpieces and the region's unique architectural concepts.

As a sneak peek of what’s to come, players can purchase the African Vibes Radio Station on December 13, with 16 tracks that will inspire every city planner! Africa in Miniature is planned to release in 2023 with a new Radio Station called JADIA (Just Another Day in Africa). This is a collection of 16 tracks from Cameroonian musician Wan Shey who pays homage to his country’s musical traditions. Additionally, a free update is planned to release on November 15, which adds free content to both the base game and three Expansions (After Dark, Snowfall, and Plazas & Promenades). Content includes different capacity vehicles like buses and trams, as well types of roads with multiple lanes, tracks, and bicycle lanes.

You can find the packs and relevant pre-order pages on Steam.