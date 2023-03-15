Cities: Skylines celebrates 8th anniversary with three content creator packs

Cities: Skylines is 8 years old and to celebrate, three content creators packs are being released by Paradox Interactive, as part of the next set of the World Tour.

The three packs are Africa in Miniature, Sports Venues, and Shopping Malls, and we’ve got new trailers and the official information, below. These three packs along with more new radio stations will be released on March 22nd.

Africa in Miniature

A new world of possibilities set in the African Continent. The first Content Creator Pack from long-time Cities fan, 3D Artist Setonji “Prince Set” Hotonu allows you to explore Africa’s exceptionally diverse architecture, vibrant colours, and unique urban mix.

Africa In Miniature includes a total of 28 new buildings inspired by the existing urban masterpieces and unique architectural concepts.

Cities: Skylines – Sports Venues

Sports season never ends in this Content Creator Pack by community modder BadPeanut. From unique stadiums to community sports parks, this Content Creator Pack has everything you need to satisfy your City’s needs for sports!

Watch your citizens enjoy their favourite match! All large stadiums have realistic football, baseball, and American football animation – plus some new cool stats for you to look at. Some of them also have built-in public transport options. Do you prefer smaller crowds? Try Community sports parks: they’re smaller and can be placed everywhere.

Shopping Malls

It’s time for some retail extravaganza! With the Content Creator Pack “Shopping Malls” by community modder KingLeno you can bring your shopping experience to the next level, adding a variety of shopping malls to your City.

This content creator pack offers more than 60 assets, including department stores, shopping plazas, and fast-food restaurants to populate your Shopping areas.

“These eight years of Cities: Skylines have been incredible. It’s truly an amazing journey filled with heartfelt stories from our community and evolving the game into the genre-defining title it is today,” Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order, said. “As we look forward to the future, we are preparing to say our final farewells to Cities: Skylines with a strong line up of content throughout the Spring. Cities players have a lot to be excited about in the coming months with a lot of free content expanding upon existing content and a final expansion from us at Colossal Order.”

Also, releasing on March 22 is “Hubs and Transport”, a free content update that “improves the transport system for Cities: Skylines base game as well as the After Dark, Snowfall, Natural Disasters, and Mass Transit expansions”.

Cities: Skylines is available now.