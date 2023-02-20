Podcast 511: Wild Hearts, PlayStation VR2, Wanted: Dead

We may have been absent with the podcast for a few weeks, but that’s because we’ve been playing ALL the games, and some PSVR2.

Adam has been busy playing PlayStation VR2 to the point where he’s not entirely sure what’s real and what’s not any more. Horizon Call of the Mountain is the big launch title, but is it the best one? Elsewhere, Chris Hyde has been hunting monsters in mon…no, wait, Wild Hearts. He’s also been swearing himself into a frenzy thanks to the hardcore nature of Wanted: Dead. This is your one and only chance to get him to “git gud”, folks. Last and definitely least, it’s Lyle! Only joking, he’s been playing Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, and really rather likes it.

You can contact us to get your listener questions on the podcast via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels and exclusive an exclusive bonus podcast. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our gaming podcast this week? Are you looking forward to it with baited breath every week? Did you know we’re one of the longest running gaming podcasts out there? You can support us buy clicking the box below. Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.

You can watch the podcast live as well, either by making sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube Channel, or also, buy following us on Twitch. Did you know that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can gift us your FREE channel follow once a month and it helps us, while costing you nothing?