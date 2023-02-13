Wild Hearts by Koei Tecmo is a tough challenge to master, and a game you’ll almost certainly benefit from perusing a walkthrough. Like similar monster-hunting titles in the genre, there’s plenty of depth to dive into, and plenty you can learn to give you the edge in a fight. There’s plenty of kemono to fight, lots of Karakuri to master as well as weapons, armour, and more to get your head around. Luckily here at God is a Geek we’ve pulled together all our guides for the game into one place to give you a comprehensive walkthrough of this massive adventure.

Whether you’re looking for tips on how to beat a specific kemono or whether you want advice on how to find and best use your Karakuri, you’ll find it here. Koei Tecmo has also given us large worlds to explore, that are full of hidden collectibles and secrets that can help you on your journey. If you’re looking for those, we’ve got you covered there as well. All you have to do is scroll to the guide that bests suit your needs and you’ll have all the help you need at your fingertips. Hopefully, this complete Wild Hearts walkthrough will see you becoming the champion of Azuma in no time at all.

Wild Hearts Complete Walkthrough

Karakuri Guides

Wild Hearts Walkthrough | Collectibles Guides

Kemono Guides