0 comments

Wild Hearts Complete Walkthrough

by on February 13, 2023
Wild Hearts Complete Walkthrough
 

Wild Hearts by Koei Tecmo is a tough challenge to master, and a game you’ll almost certainly benefit from perusing a walkthrough. Like similar monster-hunting titles in the genre, there’s plenty of depth to dive into, and plenty you can learn to give you the edge in a fight. There’s plenty of kemono to fight, lots of Karakuri to master as well as weapons, armour, and more to get your head around. Luckily here at God is a Geek we’ve pulled together all our guides for the game into one place to give you a comprehensive walkthrough of this massive adventure.

Whether you’re looking for tips on how to beat a specific kemono or whether you want advice on how to find and best use your Karakuri, you’ll find it here. Koei Tecmo has also given us large worlds to explore, that are full of hidden collectibles and secrets that can help you on your journey. If you’re looking for those, we’ve got you covered there as well. All you have to do is scroll to the guide that bests suit your needs and you’ll have all the help you need at your fingertips. Hopefully, this complete Wild Hearts walkthrough will see you becoming the champion of Azuma in no time at all.

Wild Hearts Complete Walkthrough

Karakuri Guides

KARAKURI OVERVIEW GUIDE

Wild Hearts Karakuri

 

BEST KARAKURI UPGRADES

Wild Hearts Karakuri Upgrades

 

Wild Hearts Walkthrough | Collectibles Guides

TSUKUMO OVERVIEW GUIDE

Wild Hearts Tsukumo

 

HOW TO FIND ALL THE TSUKUMO

Wild Hearts Tsukumo

 

HOW TO FIND ALL THE DOCUMENTS

 

Kemono Guides

HOW TO BEAT RAGETAIL

Wild Hearts Ragetail

 

HOW TO BEAT SAPSCOURGE

Wild Hearts Sapscourge

 

HOW TO BEAT KINGTUSK

Wild Hearts Kingtusk

 

HOW TO BEAT SPINEGLIDER

Wild Hearts Spineglider

 

Liked it? Take a second to support GodisaGeek.com on Patreon!

Guides

EAfeatGuideKoei TecmoWild Hearts

Chris Hyde