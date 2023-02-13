Spineglider’s outward appearance doesn’t exactly instill fear. It’s one of the smallest Kemono in Wild Hearts, and resembles some kind of water-based squirrel. However, don’t let appearances decieve: it’s a quick little sod that can hit pretty hard when it wants to. But here at Godisageek, we’ve got everything you need to take down Spineglider in Wild Hearts.

Wild Hearts | How to beat Spineglider

Basic information

Name: Spineglider

Location: Spirit Isle

Attribute: Water

Difficulty: ★★

Tactical information

Part Softness

Head: ★★☆☆☆

Front Legs: ★★☆☆☆

Body: ★★★☆☆

Hind Legs: ★★☆☆☆

Tail: ★★☆☆☆

Attribute Effectiveness

Wood: ★★★★☆

Fire: ★★★★☆

Water: ★★☆☆☆

Wind: ★★★☆☆

Earth: ★★☆☆☆

Physical Effectiveness

Slash: ★★★★☆

Pummel ★★★★★

Lunge ★★★★☆

Ailment Effectiveness

Poison: ★★★☆☆

Ablaze: ★★★☆☆

Fatigue: ★★★☆☆

Frozen: ★★★☆☆

Entangle: ★★★☆☆

Strategy

The Spineglider is very fast, and will come at you primarily with frontal attacks. Its tail can fill up with water, which it uses to “grow” a gnarled branch out of the ground. It will climb this branch and then leap into the air, spreading its four legs to glide at you and deliver a powerful attack. Sometimes, it will instead pelt you a pair of huge seeds – or become a mini bomber and hit you with a whole volley of the things.

The trick to beating Spineglider is to always keep your eyes on it, and move with it. If you stand still for too long it will dance rings around you, striking at you with swift sprays of water or horn-butts. Now and then it will launch itself at you, spinning towards you like a propellar – an attack that becomes much more devastating when it’s enraged.

Spineglider is surprisingly strong, too, and its large tail can easily knock you down or stagger you with successive hits. That being said, it’s not a hugely challenging fight. It’s weak to most attack types and ailments, so use any weapon you feel comfortable with. Keep some distance and don’t let it out of your sight, and you’ll soon take it down. The Karakuri Mallet is your friend here, too: it will obliterate the Spineglider’s perch with one hit.

Even when Enraged, it doesn’t become too dangerous. It will occasionally fill its tail up and perform a series of ground slams that can do massive damage if it catches you, so once you see it winding up the attack, get some distance and prepare to punish the little bugger when it stops.