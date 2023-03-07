Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 coming to Switch, new release date announced

Developer Fictiorama Studios has announced a new released date for Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099, and that the Switch version will also be coming on the same day as the PC (Steam version).

The sequel to the prior game (minus the “2099” moniker), Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 is a strategy-simulation title, that looks to build on the original. The new release date is May 25th (Thursday), and is “a result of the ambitions to bring Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 to as wide an audience as possible, with the game offering a similar vibe to its celebrated predecessor; charging players with becoming master voyeurs as they spy on strangers through security cameras, observing and analysing every aspect of their (frankly bizarre) day-to-day lives”, says the developer.

Part of this ambition to bring the game to a wider audience is that Switch version, launching day and date with the Steam PC version.

“It’s so exciting to be working on a Nintendo Switch version of Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099,” offers Luis Oliván, co-founder of Fictiorama Studios. “It’s the perfect audience for our especially quirky digital voyeur simulator and we think, combined with our Steam release, players new and old will love what we’ve got to offer come May 25th.”

We reviewed the first game back in 2020, where Lyle said that “Do not feed the monkeys is truly an odd game. It’s often unclear as to the best way to progress, but the selection of unusual characters to investigate means spying on the Primates is a compelling experience. Balancing healthy living, bills and voyeurism isn’t always easy, but it’s worth it to discover more about the caged animals and the shady club that wants you to monitor them”, and gave it a 7.5/10 score.

Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 is coming to PC (Steam) and Switch on May 25th, 2023.