EA has announced that the ePremier League finals are taking place this weekend, with 20 teams battling it out in FIFA 23 for a share of the £100,000 prize pool. It’s pretty big business, too as Sky Sports Premier League will even be showing the tournament on the TV. You can also catch it on EA’s Twitch Channel, Sky Sports YouTube, and other various digital channels.
The way it works is there’s two players for each ePremier League team, and the four players from the top two clubs will even get a chance to play in the Global Series Playoffs and Play-Ins, while of course the two winning players will be the ePremier League champions.
Some of the biggest players represent clubs like Spurs, Liverpool, Fulham, and Leeds, with previous winner, West Ham’s Jack Wignall (who was with Norwich when he won) saying “It was a dream come true to win the 2021/2022 ePremier League title, undoubtedly the biggest victory of my career to date. I’m excited to try and win a second title, this time with West Ham. I have a new team-mate this season, but we’re confident and I’m excited – that’s what the ePremier League is all about”.
Matches take place via a series of 1v1 matches against pairings from other clubs, with one player per console (split between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X), in a two-leg tie.
England and Man City’s own Kyle Walker will be part of the broadcast team, which suggest perhaps Walker isn’t going to play for England this Sunday against Ukraine, we’d guess.
The Group Stages take place on Saturday (March 25th) from 12midday to 6pm (UK time), while the quarter finals, semis, and the final kick off from 3pm on Sunday (BST, after the clocks change!) until 6:30pm. In terms of the “real” football, there’s big clubs fighting it out in the group stages, with Group B hosting Liverpool and Man City, while Group C has Man Utd and Chelsea. The prize pool is split so that the winners take home £30,000, while the teams placed 9th to 16th will get £2,500.